New HBO Limited Series "The White Lotus" From Mike White Debuts July 11, 2021

THE WHITE LOTUS is created, written and directed by Mike White; executive produced by White, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) From Mike White (HBO's "Enlightened"), HBO's six-episode limited series THE WHITE LOTUS, a social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, debuts SUNDAY JULY 11 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT). The series will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.Starring Murray Bartlett (HBO's "Looking"), Connie Britton ("Nashville"), Jennifer Coolidge ("2 Broke Girls"), Alexandra Daddario (HBO's "True Detective"), Fred Hechinger ("Eighth Grade"), Jake Lacy (HBO's " Girls "), Brittany O'Grady (" Little Voice "), Natasha Rothwell (HBO's "Insecure"), Sydney Sweeney (HBO's " Euphoria ") and Steve Zahn (HBO's "Treme"), the series follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel's cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.Recurring guest stars include: Molly Shannon (HBO's "Divorce"), Jon Gries ("Dream Corp LLC"), Jolene Purdy ("WandaVision"), Kekoa Kekumano (" Aquaman "), and Lukas Gage (HBO's " Euphoria ").Among the employees at The White Lotus are the fastidious resort manager Armond (Murray Bartlett), who, after a sudden trauma, begins a dramatic downward spiral - and the down-to-earth spa manager, Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) who gets taken on an emotional roller coaster ride by a needy guest. The vacationers include the Mossbacher family - Nicole (Connie Britton), a successful type-A exec, who can't help but treat her family like disobedient employees; her husband, Mark (Steve Zahn), dealing with both an embarrassing health crisis and a terminal inferiority complex; their teenaged son, Quinn (Fred Hechinger), a socially awkward gamer, experiencing the wonder of nature for the very first time; their daughter, Olivia (Sydney Sweeney), and her friend, Paula (Brittany O'Grady), sharp-tongued college sophomores who cast a sardonic eye on the lifestyles and belief systems of everyone around them. The handsome, entitled Shane Patton (Jake Lacy) is here with his beautiful bride, Rachel (Alexandra Daddario). Shane and Rachel are in the throes of young love, but as they get to know each other better in this new, intimate environment, clouds of doubt appear - and by the time Shane's intrusive mother, Kitty (Molly Shannon) surprises them with an unwelcome visit, their fairytale honeymoon has begun to unravel. And finally, there is Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge), a wealthy, unstable woman, recovering from the death of her mother, traveling alone to the hotel, looking for love and in desperate need of a massage.Episodes include:Episode 1: "Arrivals"Debut date: SUNDAY, JULY 11 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)As a new wave of guests arrive at the White Lotus, resort manager Armond (Murray Bartlett) tries to assuage an unreasonable Shane (Jake Lacy) and his easy-going new wife Rachel (Alexandra Daddario), while spa director Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) calms a grieving Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge). Meanwhile, Nicole (Connie Britton) suggests her husband Mark (Steve Zahn) distract himself from a health scare by spending time with their son Quinn (Fred Hechinger), who's been cast out by his sister Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and her friend Paula (Brittany O'Grady).Written by Mike White; Directed by Mike White.Episode 2: " New Day Debut date: SUNDAY, JULY 18 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)A cautiously optimistic Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) walks a fine line with Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), while Armond (Murray Bartlett) brainstorms ways to deal with Shane (Jake Lacy). After her husband belittles her work, Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) approaches Nicole (Connie Britton) for advice. Paula (Brittany O'Grady) and Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) lose track of their stash, while a revived Mark (Steve Zahn) attempts to connect with Quinn (Fred Hechinger).Written by Mike White; Directed by Mike White.Episode 3: "Mysterious Monkeys"Debut date: SUNDAY, JULY 25 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)Stripped of his gadgets, Quinn (Fred Hechinger) reluctantly takes a scuba class with Mark (Steve Zahn), who's struggling to process revelations regarding his late father. Hoping to reignite the spark with Rachel (Alexandra Daddario), Shane (Jake Lacy) enlists Armond (Murray Bartlett) to help plan a romantic evening. Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) leans on Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) for support as she scatters her mother's ashes at sea. Paula (Brittany O'Grady) keeps a secret from a suspicious Olivia (Sydney Sweeney).Written by Mike White; Directed by Mike White.Episode 4: "Recentering"Debut date: SUNDAY, AUGUST 1 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)After Shane (Jake Lacy) shoots down her latest career plans, Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) is further blindsided by an unexpected arrival. Just as Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) begins to take her business proposition seriously, Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) attention turns to an intriguing hotel guest. Meanwhile, Armond's (Murray Bartlett) renewed commitment to sobriety is put to the test.Written by Mike White; Directed by Mike White.Episode 5: "The Lotus-Eaters"Debut date: SUNDAY, AUGUST 8 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)As Armond (Murray Bartlett) attempts to do damage control, Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) tries to redirect Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) focus to her business proposal. Paula (Brittany O'Grady) grows increasingly disillusioned with the Mossbachers. A sidelined Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) begins to question her future. Nicole (Connie Britton) rebuffs Mark (Steve Zahn) for airing their dirty laundry to Quinn (Fred Hechinger).Written by Mike White; Directed by Mike White.Episode 6: "Departures"Debut date: SUNDAY, AUGUST 15 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) shares some harsh truths with Shane (Jake Lacy) and confides in Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), who's reeling from bad news of her own. As the Mossbachers turn the page on their harrowing scare, Quinn (Fred Hechinger) reveals major life plans. With nothing left to lose, Armond (Murray Bartlett) goes on an all-out bender - and exacts the ultimate revenge on his nemesis.Written by Mike White; Directed by Mike White.THE WHITE LOTUS is created, written and directed by Mike White; executive produced by White, David Bernad and Nick Hall; co-executive produced by Mark Kamine. The series was filmed on the island of Maui.



