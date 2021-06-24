Laura Evans Premieres Video For Single 'Good At Getting Over You'





Laura's first single from the EP charted straight at number one on the UK blues chart and peaked at 43 on the US blues chart as well as follow up singles "Drag Me back In" & "Solo" following suit, acquiring several Spotify & Apple music editorial playlists including 'Nu-Blue' & "Blues Drive" curated by



"We had just finished recording vocals for my last single "Solo" back in October and we had no intention of writing a new song that day, we were just taking a break and jamming, Josiah played some really cool chords on his grand piano and I started singing this chorus melody that just came from nowhere, then on my 4 hour drive back to London I came up with the lyric idea, and wanted to put a positive spin on breaking up with someone, that night the song was written and we recorded it back at Momentum a few months later"

Good at Getting Over You accompanied by a music video filmed, directed and edited by Kris Barras is out everywhere on June 25th.



Born in the valleys of south Wales, Laura's love of country, soul and blues music started very early when she listened to old records by Fleetwood Mac, the Eagles, Bonnie Rait,



Her 2nd & 3rd singles 'Drag me Back In' and "SOLO" followed suit and have been getting well-deserved radio play & earned huge praise from BBC





Jul 2 - Sutton, UK - The Sound Lounge - Sutton

Jul 10 - Bridgnorth, UK - Theatre on the Steps

Jul 31 - Stockport, UK - Buckle and Boots Festival

Oct 1 - Uckfield, UK - Uckfield Civic Centre

Oct 2 - Swanage, UK - Mowlem Theatre

Oct 21 - Exeter, UK - Exeter Phoenix. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Welsh singer songwriter Laura Evans releases single "Good at Getting Over You" and is on a roll with yet another big, empowering song, which is sure to appeal to her ever-growing fanbase. It was quite an astounding year for Welsh, Nashville loving songstress Laura Evans with the release of her debut EP that saw her truly making her mark on the country/blues scene.Laura's first single from the EP charted straight at number one on the UK blues chart and peaked at 43 on the US blues chart as well as follow up singles "Drag Me back In" & "Solo" following suit, acquiring several Spotify & Apple music editorial playlists including 'Nu-Blue' & "Blues Drive" curated by Heidi Shenk, alongside US artists like Larkin Poe and Dave Stewart 'Very Nearly Nashville' and Apple Music's 'New In Country' playlist alongside Taylor Swift & Eric Church. The EP racked up thousands of streams in the first week of release, resulting in the last single "Take Me Back Home" being acquired and distributed worldwide by U-NXT c/o Universal Music. Co-written and produced by producer Josiah J Manning (Kris Barras Band) this new single really sees Laura continue to push the boundaries across genres, appealing to the masses with her unique country/ blues sound that really is making her stand out amongst the crowd. Laura talks about the impromptu co-write with producer Josiah J Manning after a recording session at his Momentum Studios in Plymouth"We had just finished recording vocals for my last single "Solo" back in October and we had no intention of writing a new song that day, we were just taking a break and jamming, Josiah played some really cool chords on his grand piano and I started singing this chorus melody that just came from nowhere, then on my 4 hour drive back to London I came up with the lyric idea, and wanted to put a positive spin on breaking up with someone, that night the song was written and we recorded it back at Momentum a few months later"Good at Getting Over You accompanied by a music video filmed, directed and edited by Kris Barras is out everywhere on June 25th.Born in the valleys of south Wales, Laura's love of country, soul and blues music started very early when she listened to old records by Fleetwood Mac, the Eagles, Bonnie Rait, Faith Hill and more. Laura frequently travels to Los Angeles and Nashville to write and on her last trip there performed at the Bluebird Café. She has opened up for The Shires in concert and performed at the C2C Country 2 Country Music festival at the 02. Following the release of her 5 track Ep in July the debut title track 'Running Back to You' charted and went straight to Number One in the UK iTunes Blues chart. The single also entered the US Blues Chart, peaking at Number 43.Her 2nd & 3rd singles 'Drag me Back In' and "SOLO" followed suit and have been getting well-deserved radio play & earned huge praise from BBC Radio Wales after all being added to the BBC Welsh A-LIST as well as airplay on Planet Rock, Chris Country Radio & Country Hits Radio. Laura has had huge success and support from Spotify after being added to several of their editorial playlists, including 'Nu-Blue' curated by Heidi Shenk, alongside US artists like Larkin Poe and Dave Stewart 'Very Nearly Nashville' and Apple Music's 'New In Country' playlist alongside Taylor Swift & Eric Church. Laura embarks on her first run of live shows on July 2nd, including a headline spot and Buckle & Boots Festival, Uckfield Civic Centre, Swanage Blues Festival & January Blues Fest in London. More info on tour dates below. Laura Evans tour dates 2021:Jul 2 - Sutton, UK - The Sound Lounge - SuttonJul 10 - Bridgnorth, UK - Theatre on the StepsJul 31 - Stockport, UK - Buckle and Boots FestivalOct 1 - Uckfield, UK - Uckfield Civic CentreOct 2 - Swanage, UK - Mowlem TheatreOct 21 - Exeter, UK - Exeter Phoenix.



