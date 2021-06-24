Saint Jushua Premiers Lead Track From 'Pilot' EP





With the UK R&B scene never being so good along with the current world we're all living in, we could all do with a little love, and that's where you can embrace Pilot, the debut EP from the soul newcomer.

Drawing inspiration from Frank Ocean, James Blake and D'Angelo, 26 year old South London-based artist Saint Joshua crafts a soulful and cinematic sound, immersed in rich harmonies akin to Solange and The Internet.

The EP was written and recorded by Saint Joshua himself at home in his Croydon based flat and produced by CMedina. It's essentially an EP about love with each song reflects different sides of love and how it makes us feel with the lead track Mi Amor about a cautionary tale of the games that are played in dating, it expresses the fears of being in unrequited love. "Mi Amor you don't play fair let's not pretend you feel the same thing" the chorus is able to be interpreted in different ways dependent on the positive or negative experiences the listener has had of love.

'The EP was titled Pilot for a host of reasons. It is my debut EP and similar to tv programming with pilot episodes. This is my pilot to introduce myself to the world. As the storyteller in the EP, I navigate the listener through the different perspectives of love as a pilot'.

Having premiered his debut single 'I Like' on Wonderland Magazine in March along with the Live Acoustic video to follow gaining 13K views to date, his second single 'Love Is' was then released in May with an accompanying Official Video having gained 24k views to date. Joshua received further love and support from Record Of The Day, Atwood Magazine, We Are The Guard, Popwrapped and Last Bus Magazine with a 2 page print feature in Rollacoaster March print issue with his debut radio play from Amazing Radio UK and added to the playlist of 1883 Magazines weekly list, Wonderland magazines Wonderlist and Charlie Ashcroft's Music Gateway Fresh Finds Playlist. Both singles have also been added to the instore playlists in over 400,000 international retailers.

Being a big fan of the likes of Frank Ocean and James Blake, Joshua grew up listening to pop-oriented contemporary 1990's/ 00's R&B artists such as Usher and Destiny's Child, but it was only after discovering iconic albums such as "The Miseducation of…" - Lauryn Hill, " Voodoo " - D'Angelo and Jill Scott's "Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2" that would help to solidify his passion for deep and provocative urban soul music.

Track Listing:
Love Is
I Like
Autopilot
Procrastinate
Mi Amor
An Illusion




