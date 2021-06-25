OneRepublic Joins MLB's All-Star Sunday Lineup



Grammy nominated OneRepublic, is comprised of singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher. The band released their debut set Dreaming Out Loud in 2007. The release included the multi-platinum-selling smash single "Apologize," which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and received a Grammy Award nomination. The band's sophomore album, 2009's Waking Up, produced the hit singles "All the Right Moves," " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A special performance from GRAMMY nominated OneRepublic has been added to the exciting lineup of in-park events that will take place on Sunday, July 11 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, Major League Baseball announced today.Following the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and prior to the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, OneRepublic will take the stage to perform two songs for fans in attendance.ESPN will air part of OneRepublic's performance during their coverage of MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, broadcast on Monday night after the T-Mobile Home Run Derby.The OneRepublic performance is the latest event added to All-Star Sunday's exciting lineup at Coors Field. Gates open at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 11, with the first 15,000 fans to receive a 2021 All-Star Game souvenir bucket hat. For more information about MLB All-Star Week, please visit https://www.allstargame.com and follow @AllStarGame.Grammy nominated OneRepublic, is comprised of singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher. The band released their debut set Dreaming Out Loud in 2007. The release included the multi-platinum-selling smash single "Apologize," which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and received a Grammy Award nomination. The band's sophomore album, 2009's Waking Up, produced the hit singles "All the Right Moves," " Secrets " and "Good Life." The certified-platinum album Native followed in 2013, featuring the No.1 hit and 33 million plus-selling single "Counting Stars," along with a worldwide tour. OneRepublic released Oh My My, their fourth full-length album in 2016. During the spring of 2019, the band released "Start Again ft. Logic," a song featured on the soundtrack for the Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why and " Connection " which was part of FCA's Summer of Jeep campaign. Most recently, OneRepublic released "Run" off their upcoming album, Human. In 2020, the group released " Lose Somebody " with Kygo and " Wild Life ", which appeared in Disney+'s original movie, Clouds. OneRepublic has amassed 5B streams on Spotify to date. OneRepublic's tracks, "Rescue Me," " Somebody To Love ", " Wanted ", " Didn't I ", and " Better Days " from their upcoming album, Human, are out now.



