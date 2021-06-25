Olivia Rodrigo Announces Sour Prom Concert Film For June 29, 2021





Executive Producers Josh Connolly, Toby L, Michelle An, Marissa Ramirez, Christiana Divona & Kristen Smith. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum, critically acclaimed singer/songwriter, Olivia Rodrigo, has today announced the SOUR Prom Concert Film that will exclusively live stream on Rodrigo's Official Artist Channel on YouTube on Tuesday, June 29 at 8:30pm PT. During this special event, fans will be able to have the ultimate alternative prom experience and watch Rodrigo - who just graduated from high school herself - perform select songs from her No. 1 RIAA Certified Platinum debut album, SOUR. Additionally, beginning at 8:00pm PT, fans can join Rodrigo on her YouTube page as she'll be hosting the official SOUR Prom Pre-Party presented by T-Mobile. There, Rodrigo will be answering questions from fans and sharing behind the scenes stories about SOUR Prom.Tune in to watch the SOUR Prom Concert Film live stream on Top40-Charts. Additionally, Rodrigo will be unveiling a line of exclusive SOUR Prom merch following the event, which will be available to purchase on her webstore: https://shop.oliviarodrigo.comSOUR debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and scored the most U.S. audio streams from a female debut album ever and broke the record for the most-streamed album in a week by a female artist in Spotify history with over 385M global steams. Rodrigo has amassed over 1.2 billion global views on her YouTube channel in 2021 alone, and following the release of SOUR, she peaked at the #1 slot on the YouTube U.S. Top Artists chart. The stunning LP from the 18-year-old multi-platinum singer/songwriter also earned Rodrigo the biggest week of 2021, not to mention entering the charts at No. 1 in the U.K., Canada, Ireland, Norway, Holland, Sweden, Australia, and New Zealand."…SOUR stakes its claim as the pop album of the year so far." - BILLBOARD"All of pop music is Olivia Rodrigo's playground… She's a whole new pop-queen paradigm, ripping up the old playbook and starting again." - ROLLING STONESOUR Prom Concert Credits:YouTube Presents An Up The Game ProductionIn Association With Geffen RecordsStarring Olivia RodrigoDirected By Kimberly Stuckwisch & Toby LMusical Director Aron Forbes Director of Photography Justin HamiltonEditor Ellis BahlChoreography by Monika Felice SmithProducers Ian Blair, Valerie Bush & Josh ConnollyExecutive Producers Josh Connolly, Toby L, Michelle An, Marissa Ramirez, Christiana Divona & Kristen Smith.



