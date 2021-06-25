The Don Preston Trio To Play Virtual Concert At The World Stage On July 2, 2021



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mothers of Invention keyboard legend Don Preston and his Trio will be performing a free-form Virtual Concert at The World Stage on July 2, 2021!Don Preston leads a life filled with music, innovation, and experimentation. "Groundbreaking" is a phrase that is clearly overused…with Don it rings true. One of the first performers to drag a pile of oscillators and filters onstage, he brought his classical training to the avant-garde. In the early 60s a weird guy named Frank Zappa would come to see Don's "electronic music with films of bacterial life" shows in Los Angeles. Don was soon in Zappa's radical new group The Mothers Of Invention, touring and playing on classics like "We're Only In It For The Money" and "Roxy & Elsewhere" from 1966 to 1973.Don's played with everyone from Elvin Jones to The Residents, Jack Bruce and Robbie Krieger. His keyboard solos on Zappa albums, as well as countless soundtracks like Coppola's Apocalypse Now, are considered ground-breaking moments in synthesizer music history.Still very active in his 80's, Don was there for the dawn of electronic musical performance, and today grafts new technologies into his experimental palette with software synths & iPhone apps, blending jazz, rock, comedy, magic and ambient synths into a captivating performance.Don has performed with artists like: Frank Zappa, Lou Rawls, Al Jarreau, Nat King Cole, Billy Daniels, Johnnie Ray, Vaughn Monroe, Connie Francis, Herbie Mann, Elvin Jones, Charlie Haden, Art Davis, Paul Bley, Carla Bley, Joe Beck, Shorty Rogers, Leo Sayer, Charles Lloyd, Nelson Riddle, J.R. Monterose, Flo & Eddie (Howard Kaylan & Mark Volman of The Turtles) Yusef Lateef, Don Ellis, Meredith Monk, Bobby Bradford, Michael Mantler, John Lennon and Yoko Ono.The Don Preston Trio:Don Preston - pianoforte, prepared piano, synths, and what knotsAnders Swanson - acoustic bass Christopher Garcia - El Monstro, percussion



