Zoe Wees Announces Global Debut Show!

Performing in her home town Hamburg, Germany, Zoe will perform her sensational songs from her Golden Wings EP which includes singles " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today 19-year-old Zoe Wees announces a very special debut show for free to all the world to see in partnership with DHL FAST-TRACK that will air on July 1st, 2021 on her official Youtube channel. Zoe's performance will also be recorded on a limited, special edition cut-to-vinyl format via Abbey Road to immortalize the performance. Fans can sign-up to her Wingz Club to keep up to date with it's distribution via DHL FAST-TRACK.Although the pandemic may have slowed Zoe's ability to meet fans on tour sooner, it hasn't stopped her doing things almost every other teenage artist has only dreamed of before playing that all important first show. Ahead of today's announcement you could say Zoe has achieved everything in reverse ahead of her own gig on July 1, having already amassed ¾ of billion global streams, become one of Forbes 30 Under 30, and has already had her face on a billboard in Times Square.It's very fitting that Zoe's first show is both a global show and one that's unorthodox for a first show. Her huge, worldwide footprint started instantaneously from the moment when her debut single " Control " launched in March 2020. Her career has almost run in parallel to the global pandemic that was confirmed a few weeks after she made her first steps as an artist. Her lyrics, of which are "heart-on-the-sleeve" to its core, offered solace, hope and understanding for those difficult times we can all relate to in moments of our lives. That connection has resulted in the record being certified ad Gold in Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway & Sweden. It is also platinum in Switzerland (4x), Belgium & Austria.Performing in her home town Hamburg, Germany, Zoe will perform her sensational songs from her Golden Wings EP which includes singles " Control ", " Girls Like Us " & "Hold Me Like You Used To" that have all gone on to become hits. Fans tuning in will hear yet-to-be-heard songs.



