Three Time Tony-Nominated Broadway Extraordinaire Joshua Henry Announces Debut Album 'Grow' Out September 10, 2021

Take My Breath Away. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, three-time Tony nominee and GRAMMY-nominee Joshua Henry announces his debut album 'Grow' via BMG. This album is a kaleidoscopic spectrum of sounds that showcases Joshua's powerhouse vocals and versatile talents. Tied to this announcement, he released his smooth composition "Checking In." His falsetto vocals absolutely shine throughout this track and are paired with a positive tempo as he sings about moving on.This forthcoming album will combine the theatrically trained power of his voice with his heart-on-sleeve songwriting to create a collection that feels akin to the work of Leon Bridges and Allen Stone, sure to satisfy his longtime Broadway followers as well as those looking for a new soulful collection of dynamic confessions with tracks like "Love Me," "Awe of Her," and "Take My Breath Away."The album includes the songs from his 4-track debut EP 'Guarantee'which Joshua collaborated with GRAMMY award-winning producer, writer, and composer Theron "Neff-U" Feemster (worked with Michael Jackson, Dr. Dre, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and others) on. The music showcases his immaculately intelligent storytelling background and his full voice--from low to high, from crooning to rapping. The EP garnered praise from Soulbounce and KCRW, who said Joshua "pours his heart out on "Guarantee" the title track to his booming debut EP," and his cover of the O'Jays' "Stand Up," which serves as the second single off his EP, was even spotlighted by Rolling Stone.Joshua Henry is a legend in the Broadway and theatre world. He is best known for his Tony-nominated run in The Scottsboro Boys and as Aaron Burr in the first touring company of Hamilton. His other Broadway credits include Bring It On: The Musical, In the Heights, American Idiot, and Carousel. He will be in the stage-to-screen adaptation of "Tick, Tick… Boom!" directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, and more!'Grow' TracklistingLove MeGuaranteePossibleAwe Of HerTomorrowHold MeStand UpChecking InTake My Breath Away.



