Hannah Dasher Makes Sony Music Nashville Debut With 'The Half Record,' Out July 9, 2021



Her latest release "Left Right" is out now. Listen here: hd.lnk.to/LeftRight



She teases a night cap on the seductive first track "Leave This Bar," then demands commitment and a diamond in "Left Right." You'll learn how she earned the nickname "Hannah Damn Dasher" on the rowdy "You're Gonna Love Me." On "Shoes," she opens her arms to a second chance at love and forgiveness and on "Girls Call The Shots," she proves that women make the rules in every relationship.



Dasher was named a 2021 Fender Next Artist and a 2021 CMT Next Women of Country artist. Outside of music, Dasher is known for her explosive TikTok vitality with her "Stand By Your Pan" cooking show that has earned her more than 1.2 million followers and more than 13 million likes on the platform. The New York Times' Popcast even calls her TikTok's Minnie



'The Half Record' tracklist:

1. "Leave This Bar" (Hannah Dasher /

2. "Left Right" (Hannah Dasher / Wynn Varble /

3. "You're Gonna Love Me" (Andy Albert /

4. "

5. "Girls Call The Shots" (Brad Warren /



Website: hannahdashermusic.com

TikTok: tiktok.com/@hannahdamndasher

Twitter: twitter.com/HannahDasher

Instagram: instagram.com/hannahdasher

Facebook: facebook.com/hannahdashermusic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hannah Dasher is a ball of fire with a voice that "has just the right amount of leather and lace" (Billboard), and she's emerging as one of country music's most exciting new artists in the neo-traditional movement. She announces 'The Half Record,' a 5-song collection out July 9th via Sony Music Nashville.Her latest release "Left Right" is out now. Listen here: hd.lnk.to/LeftRightShe teases a night cap on the seductive first track "Leave This Bar," then demands commitment and a diamond in "Left Right." You'll learn how she earned the nickname "Hannah Damn Dasher" on the rowdy "You're Gonna Love Me." On "Shoes," she opens her arms to a second chance at love and forgiveness and on "Girls Call The Shots," she proves that women make the rules in every relationship.Dasher was named a 2021 Fender Next Artist and a 2021 CMT Next Women of Country artist. Outside of music, Dasher is known for her explosive TikTok vitality with her "Stand By Your Pan" cooking show that has earned her more than 1.2 million followers and more than 13 million likes on the platform. The New York Times' Popcast even calls her TikTok's Minnie Pearl for her quick-witted humor and character-driven performance.'The Half Record' tracklist:1. "Leave This Bar" (Hannah Dasher / Brandon Hood / Tim Nichols)2. "Left Right" (Hannah Dasher / Wynn Varble / Brandon Hood)3. "You're Gonna Love Me" (Andy Albert / Thomas Archer / Hannah Dasher / Gordie Sampson)4. " Shoes " (Hannah Dasher / Trannie Anderson / Jake Rose)5. "Girls Call The Shots" (Brad Warren / Brett Warren, David Frasier / Lance Miller)Website: hannahdashermusic.comTikTok: tiktok.com/@hannahdamndasherTwitter: twitter.com/HannahDasherInstagram: instagram.com/hannahdasherFacebook: facebook.com/hannahdashermusic



