https://www.instagram.com/djpagano/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) KISM Recordings presents "Sampler E.P. 1", with a selection of original tracks from PAGANO's forthcoming new album "INFINITE REGRESS".The three tracks in this pack will amaze you with their unique sound, from the melodies and the bouncy groove in " Lotus " to the more minimalist approach in "Construct", passing for "Awen", a massive track resulted from the collaboration between Pagano and the Belgium prolific duo FILTERHEADZ, ready to unload pure energy on the dancefloor.Out on June the 25th on the digital stores. Save the date!https://www.facebook.com/djpaganofanpagehttps://soundcloud.com/paganohttps://twitter.com/djpaganohttps://www.instagram.com/djpagano/