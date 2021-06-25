Evidence Drops His New Studio Album 'Unlearning, Vol.1' And Latest Music Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, one of underground Hip-Hop's most enduring artists, Evidence, releases his highly anticipated fourth solo studio album, Unlearning Vol. 1, via Rhymesayers Entertainment. Alongside the album is a new music video from director Stephen Vanasco for the standout track "Where We Going from Here..." in which Evidence walks the streets of his hometown of Venice, Los Angeles reflecting on how far he's come and what lies ahead, saying:

"It's a Dub-I-P until the day E-V's / D-O-A and I see my G's / I've been thinking / what's the point of this life / and start writing / pen to my paper in dark / and spark lightning… So where we going from here / been a hell of a day / been a hell of a year."



Unlearning Vol. 1 was announced in April with the lead single and music video, "Better You," which was followed by the music videos for "All of That Said" and "Pardon Me." It has already been named one of "The 10 Best Rap Albums of 2021 So Far" by Ambrosia for Heads, with the album announcement drawing the attention of HipHopDX, 2DopeBoyz, Ballerstatus, and more.



The fourteen-track effort pairs Evidence's own production with that of The Alchemist, Nottz, Sebb Bash, Animoss, Mr. Green, V Don, Daringer, Khrysis and EARDRUM (QThree), showcasing Evidence's uncanny ability to collaborate with a wide range of producers and still deliver a cohesive album. A small but powerful cast of guest appearances decorate the album's soundscape, with Boldy James, Conway The Machine, Fly Anakin, Navy Blue, and Murkage Dave each holding their own alongside Evidence.



Evidence's last solo album, Weather Or Not, was critically and commercially acclaimed, drawing attention from Billboard, Pitchfork, DJ Booth, and more, as well as being voted 2018's best album of the year by readers on Ambrosia For Heads. Following the release, in interviews with No Jumper and DJ Booth, Evidence offered insight into his mindset transitioning from Weather Or Not into the writing and recording of what would become Unlearning Vol. 1. "I don't feel like I'm Evidence, the character. I feel like I'm me," he revealed to DJ Booth, adding "I don't mind evolving publicly."



