Clean Cut Kid Sign To Alcopop! Records (UK) + Team Love (US) For Fourth Album

li.sten.to/womanCCK New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alcopop! Records are delighted to announce that they have signed Liverpool lo-fi indie folk quartet CLEAN CUT KID for the release of their fourth album, and will be revealing details of new music over the coming months. The band have also signed to Team Love Records for the album's US release.In the meantime, to celebrate the signing, the band are releasing their third album Mother's Milk digitally for the first time, following its exclusive vinyl release on Babe Magnet Records in 2020. The full album will be available to stream on 2nd July 2021 via all good digital service providers.The quartet set out on a run of rescheduled socially-distanced UK headline tour dates in July 2021 in support of the record, with many dates either sold out or upgraded (see below for listings) - limited tickets are on sale now, with support from Pet Snake.The album's lead single 'Woman' is set for release on 25th June 2021 and is the first step into the lo-fi folk world that the band have always lived in, but which previous label restraints have prevented them from showing. Recorded to tape, 'Woman' hinges around a father/son interaction that tugs at the heart.Commenting on the single, front man Mike Halls says: "'Woman' is about my realization that the need my dad has for my mum mirrors my own experience with my wife Evelyn. And I totally accept and acknowledge that that reliance is both necessary and beautiful."The video for 'Woman' was shot live to film in Liverpool's legendary Parr Street Studio A, featuring footage of what should have been a trial show for Clean Cut Kid's sold out Studio Tour in March 2020. In reality it would be the only show promoting the record, and the band's only show for 18 months due to the COVID pandemic.Recorded straight to tape in their Liverpool studio Deadroom, and finished in Nashville (a trip booked after a visitation from the ghost of Jonny Cash), Mother's Milk dives deep into family, love and loss.The third record from Clean Cut Kid, the album helps to solidify their move away from pop pretensions, and was originally released exclusively on USB and Vinyl in January 2020. As such the record has existed in the world to a limited number of close fans for a while already, and subsequently an excitable demand for a digital release has built over the last year.A short film will also accompany titled "Curdled: The Mother's Milk Story" with footage of the recording sessions and subsequent halt of plans for touring/release due to COVID.Mother's Milk is released digitally on 2nd July 2021 via Babe Magnet Records.Clean Cut Kid are:Mike Halls (vocals/guitar)Evelyn Halls (vocals/keys)Ross Higginson (drums)Gareth Bullock (bass)July 2021 Socially Distanced Tour Dates:13th July - Newcastle - The Cluny MATINEE ADDED13th July - Newcastle - The Cluny EVENING SOLD OUT14th July - Leeds - Wardrobe15th July - Manchester - Yes VENUE UPGRADED20th July - Nottingham - Glee Club22nd July - Bristol - Mr Wolf's23rd July - Birmingham - Norton's Digbeth24th July - Liverpool - St Barnabas Church MATINEE ADDED24th July - Liverpool - St Barnabas Church EVENING SOLD OUT27th July - London - LafayetteTickets are on sale now: https://www.cleancutkid.co.uk/twitter.com/cleancutkidwww.facebook.com/cleancutkidwww.instagram.com/cleancutkidmusicli.sten.to/MothersMilkli.sten.to/womanCCK



