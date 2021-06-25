Becky Hill & David Guetta Release Official Music Video For "Remember" Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today British singer-songwriter Becky Hill
and legendary DJ and producer David
Guetta release the official music video for their collaborative single, "Remember
". The official music video for "Remember
" drops hot on the heels of Becky announcing that she will be performing live at the opening game of The Hundred at The Kia Oval in London on 21 July. Celebrating the start of the competition after the expected lifting of lockdown restrictions, the opening game of The Hundred marks the first time a women's match has started a major sporting event in the UK.
Directed by Carly Cussan, the performance-led music video for "Remember
" is set in a hyper stylised world of punchy, powerful colours and tongue-in-cheek scenes, and follows Becky on a night in with a spin.
"Remember
", which is co-written by Becky Hill
and co-produced by David
Guetta, is the forthcoming single to be lifted from Becky's upcoming debut studio album release. Currently in Shazam's Top 10 and no. 2 on iTunes, "Remember
" is on course to be the 2nd highest entry in the Official UK Singles Chart, which will make it Becky's 13th Top 40 record.
"My whole career has built up to this moment!" says Becky "I have a sure-fire single with David
Guetta, and an album I've spent my whole adult life making finally coming out. I've grafted and strived to reach this milestone for a few years now, and my patience has definitely been tested! But it's definitely been worth the wait, as my creativity and vision for the album has now come to full fruition. It's been an honour to collaborate with David
Guetta on this release too. I feel so proud of the work I've created, and so thankful for the team around me who've stuck by me throughout this process. To the first of many, and to a very bright future ahead!"
"In my opinion, Becky is becoming one of the very rare queens of dance music." Says Guetta. "She has an incredible voice and it felt so good to go back to house music for this record."
"Remember
" follows the release of Becky's "Better Off Without You
" ft. Shift K3Y, (which is Certified Platinum after accumulating over 600,000 sales), "Heaven On My Mind
", (which has accumulated over 65 million streams and is now Certified Gold), and the recently released Top 40 hit, "Last Time
".
Becky Hill's debut studio album will follow Get To Know, the 2019 released 13 track collection of singles Becky either released herself or wrote and guest performed on. Get To Know is now Certified Gold after being confirmed by Official Charts as one of 2020's top 5 most streamed albums by a female artist in the UK and peaking at no.16 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums Chart in the US.
The release of "Remember
" follows hot on the heels of Becky singing The National
Anthem at the FA Cup Final 2021 last month and ahead of her hitting the road again. Following a string of festival dates this summer (including Reading & Leeds Festival, TRNSMT and Isle of Wight Festival), Becky will be embarking on her UK & Ireland headline tour in the Autumn. It will kick off at Engine Shed, Lincoln on Wednesday 29th September, head to o2 Academy Brixton, London on Wednesday 18th October and wrap up at Olympia Theatre, Dublin on Thursday
18th November. Due to popular demand, (with the majority of dates sold out), Becky's 18 date headline tour will now encompass three additional shows. See below for details of all Becky's upcoming live date. Tickets for her Autumn 2021 headline tour are available to purchase here.
With an irrefutable aptitude for writing chart smashing pop songs and a reputation as a pioneer in the electronic music scene, Becky Hill
is one of Britain's most in-demand musical exports of the moment. She has over 180 songs registered with ASCAP - no mean feat considering only 17% of PRS for Music's registered songwriters are female - and an impressive string of hits to her name. Having written and performed on twelve singles which charted in the top 40 of the UK Official Singles Chart, (including two top 10 singles, one number 1 and nine platinum records), Becky has now amassed over 2 billion streams on Spotify alone, and 1 billion streams in the UK. She has over 14 million monthly listeners on Spotify after being crowned the 2nd most-streamed British Female Solo Artist on Spotify UK in both 2019 and 2020.
There are artists and entertainers who achieve stardom and popularity, but few have the influence and endurance to redraw borders between genres and reshape the industry's dynamics. In 2020, David
Guetta hosted a series of livestreams titled United At Home which saw him raise over $1.7 million in COVID-19 relief while breaking a Guinness World Record for the most watched DJ set on Facebook. The shows hosted from Miami, New York and the Louvre in Paris attracted over 75 million viewers. Last year also saw him being crowned as The World's No.1 DJ, winning DJ Mag's annual Top 100 DJs poll for the second time - almost a decade after he first took the No.1 spot in 2011. "When Love Takes Over," the first single of his 2009 album 'One Love', hit #1 in the UK, the Guetta- produced Black
Eyed Peas song "I Gotta Feeling
" became a worldwide hit, topping the charts in 17 countries. Over the decade since, Guetta's success has been off the charts. Globally, he's racked up over 50 million record sales, whereas his total number of streams is over 10 billion. He has received numerous Platinum and Gold certifications and was voted the world's #1 DJ twice, he was named 'EDM Power Player' by Billboard, and won two Grammy Awards out of six nominations. Besides his hard-won DJ skills, he is prolific in the studio, and works with artists like Sia, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Anne-Marie, Ariana
Grande, J Balvin, Kid Cudi, Snoop Dogg, Usher, John Legend, Madonna, Avicii, and Akon, for starters. He's made dance music reach the mainstream, fused urban, electronic and pop music into new popular genres, and produced some of the decades' biggest hits like 'Titanium', 'Memories', 'Hey Mama', 'Say My Name', and 'Sexy Bitch' to name a few. Not only prolific in the world of pop music, David
Guetta remains a spearhead of the electronic dance community and started the new Future
Rave sound movement in late 2019. The sound which DJs and fans alike call 'The future of EDM' has amassed more than 140 million combined streams. Meanwhile, David
reserves his darkest and deepest tracks for his underground alias Jack Back
which represents David's roots in the club scene. For over 20 years now, the DJ has managed to stay on top of the game. David
Guetta is surely not done with showing the world his incredible sound and it is safe to say that at this stage in his career, David
knows exactly where to take it next.
BECKY HILL FESTIVAL DATES SUMMER 2021
Sun 18 July - British Grand Prix, Silverstone
Sat 24 July - Splendour Fest, Nottingham
Wed 28 July - Villa Marina, Isle of Man
Fri 30 July - Camp Bestival (Headlining), Dorset
Thu 5 August - Times Square, Newcastle
Sat 14 August - Boardmasters, Newquay
Sun 15 August - Depot in the Park, Swansea
Sat 28 August - Reading Festival, Reading
Sun 29 August - Leeds Festival, Leeds
Fri 3 September
- Highest Point Festival, Lancaster
Sat 4 September
- Mighty Hoopla, London
Sat 4 September
- Sundown Festival, Norwich
Sat 11 September
- TRNSMT, Glasgow
Sun 12 September
- Parklife, Manchester
Fri 17 September
- Isle Of Wight Festival, IOW
Fri 24 September
- Nass Festival, Shepton Mallet
BECKY HILL AUTUMN 2021 UK & IRELAND HEADLINE TOUR DATES
Wed 29 September
- Engine Shed, Lincoln
Fri 1 October - o2 Victoria
Warehouse, Manchester sold out
Sat 2 October - o2 Academy, Leeds sold out
Sun 3 October - o2 Academy, Glasgow
Tue 5 October -o2 Academy, Newcastle sold out
Wed 6 October - o2 Academy, Sheffield sold out
Tue 7 October - Rock City, Nottingham sold out
Sat 9 October - o2 Academy, Liverpool sold out
Mon 11 October - Dome, Brighton sold out
Tue 12 October - o2 Academy, Oxford
Wed 13 October - o2 Academy Brixton, London
Fri 15 October - UEA, Norwich sold out
Sat 16 October - o2 Academy, Birmingham sold out
Sun 17 October - Great Hall, Cardiff sold out
Tue 19 October - o2 Academy, Bristol sold out
Wed 20 October - o2 Academy, Bournemouth
Thu 21 October - Pavilions, Plymouth
Thu 18 November - Olympia Theatre, Dublin.