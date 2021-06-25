The Chemical Brothers' 'The Darkness That You Fear (The Blessed Madonna Remix)' Out Now





Throughout the summer The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Darkness That You Fear - The Chemical Brothers' latest single - has been remixed by American DJ and producer, The Blessed Madonna. The remix pays homage to the upbeat, joyful tones of the original track, but brings a new, heavier dimension through its intense, big-room beats, built perfectly for the summer months ahead. The track follows on from DJ/Producer HAAi's recent disco-drenched tech remix of the track. The visualiser for The Blessed Madonna mix of The Darkness That You Fear also 'remixes' Ruffmercy's abstract and hallucinogenic clip for the original track.In support of independent record stores, The Chemical Brothers have just released an exclusive 12" vinyl of The Darkness That You Fear, exclusively for Record Store Day. The release features a B side with new track 'Work Energy Principle' which is set for digital release in July.The Darkness That You Fear has been chosen by the BBC as the Soundtrack to this year's EUFA Euro 2020 which is now in full swing.Throughout the summer The Chemical Brothers are set to bring their captivating and world-renowned headline set to three iconic stages across the UK. The duo will play Latitude festival (Saturday 24th July 2021), Creamfields festival (Friday 27th August) and Glasgow's TRNSMT festival (Sunday 12th September).



