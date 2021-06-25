First-Look Images Revealed And Further Casting Announced For BBC One's "This Is Going To Hurt"



Casting has been announced, and first-look images released, on the highly anticipated adaption of Adam Kay's multi-million copy bestseller This Is Going To Hurt, which has just wrapped filming. The co-production with AMC will launch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.



At times hilarious, at times devastating, This Is Going To Hurt is a 7X45' series following Adam (Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal, Skyfall, London Spy), a doctor who we find wending his way through the ranks of hospital hierarchy - junior enough to suffer the crippling hours, but senior enough to face a constant barrage of terrifying responsibilities. Adam is clinging to his personal life as he is increasingly overwhelmed by stresses at work: the 97-hour weeks, the life and death decisions, and all the while knowing the hospital parking meter is earning more than him.



Whishaw is joined by newcomer Ambika Mod as Shruti, a young junior doctor just starting in obstetrics and gynaecology. Naturally bright, diligent and caring, she has everything it takes to be a great doctor, but the job still finds ways to throw her into chaos and doubt.



Michele Austin (Meet the Richardsons, The Casual Vacancy) plays Tracy, a confident, sharp-witted senior midwife, and Bafta-nominated Alex Jennings (The Crown, A Very English Scandal, Unforgotten, The Lady In The Van) plays Mr Lockhart, a consultant and Adam's domineering boss. Kadiff Kirwan (Chewing Gum, This Way Up, The Stranger) plays Julian, Adam's colleague and professional rival, and Ashley McGuire (This Country, Malory Towers, It's A Sin) plays Miss Houghton, a formidable and forthright consultant who spots potential in Shruti.



Emmy-nominated Harriet Walter (Killing Eve, The Crown, Succession) plays Veronique, Adam's mother. Rory Fleck Byrne (Harlots, Vita And Virginia, Ghosts) plays Adam's boyfriend Harry, and Tom Durant-Pritchard (Feel Good, The Windsors, Judy, The Crown) plays Adam's best friend Greg, his two closest relationships and the ones forced to face the brunt of the pressures he faces at work.



The series is based on Adam Kay's award-winning international multi-million selling memoir of the same name, which has sold over 2.5 million copies to date and has been translated into 37 languages. The series, which is created, written and executive produced by Kay himself, rejoices in the laugh-out-loud highs, while pulling no punches in its depiction of the gut-wrenching lows of life on a gynaecology and obstetrics ward.



Blisteringly funny, politically enraging and frequently heartbreaking, This Is Going To Hurt remains a stark reminder of the vital role played by the NHS and is a clarion call to support our medics, a message that is more urgent than ever.



Created, written and executive produced by Adam Kay, This Is Going To Hurt is commissioned by Piers Wenger,



