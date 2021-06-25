Zara Larsson Joins Spotify's Billions Club With Clean Bandit Collab "Symphony"



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) All women have superpowers. Wielding those superpowers, Zara Larsson provokes and pushes pop music and culture forward with empowered, enlightened and energized anthems that soar and seduce all at once. With every move, she continues to quietly make history and break records.Her RIAA platinum-certified 2017 full-length, So Good, notably stands out as "the second-most-streamed debut on Spotify by a female artist ever," eclipsing 5.5 billion streams.Her growing catalog boasts one smash after another, including the triple-platinum " Never Forget You " with MNEK, the platinum " Lush Life " and "Ain't My Fault," and, most recently, 2019's gold "Ruin My Life."Out of dozens of nominations, she has received various awards and honors at the Swedish Grammy Awards, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, MTV EMAs, and more.Gracing the stage of the 2017 Nobel Prize Peace Concert, she performed the platinum " Symphony " with collaborators Clean Bandit.Emerging from lockdown in 2020 with a fierce, focused, and feminine fire, Zara arrives with a bold and boundary breaking body of work for her international album Poster Girl.



