HouseGoBoom delivers his new tech house track "Give It To You
" via SuperPosition Records
Chase Korns from Dallas, Texas
also known as HouseGoBoom released today his first tech house track via SuperPosition Records.
From the author: "This track was written with energy and the dancefloor in mind. My hope is that stands out to you just as it does for me! "
"Give It To You
" is out now on all platforms.
HouseGoBoom is an up and coming DJ and producer based in Dallas, Texas. Self-taught, he started producing music in late 2020 at the age of 26 and has quickly garnered attention by his peers and labels alike. Although his musical identity is ever-growing, his passion for club oriented house music shines through in his tracks.
