Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 26/06/2021

HouseGoBoom Delivers His New Tech House Track "Give It To You" Via SuperPosition Records

HouseGoBoom Delivers His New Tech House Track "Give It To You" Via SuperPosition Records
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) HouseGoBoom delivers his new tech house track "Give It To You" via SuperPosition Records

Chase Korns from Dallas, Texas also known as HouseGoBoom released today his first tech house track via SuperPosition Records.

From the author: "This track was written with energy and the dancefloor in mind. My hope is that stands out to you just as it does for me! "
"Give It To You" is out now on all platforms.

HouseGoBoom is an up and coming DJ and producer based in Dallas, Texas. Self-taught, he started producing music in late 2020 at the age of 26 and has quickly garnered attention by his peers and labels alike. Although his musical identity is ever-growing, his passion for club oriented house music shines through in his tracks.
soundcloud.com/superpositionrecords/sets/housegoboom-give-it-to-you
open.spotify.com/album/20Vd5Dadak2SRG0nOkqgQd?si=qVM5NyrVTdeH1fmZ-kPrQw&dl_branch=1
music.apple.com/us/album/give-it-to-you-single/1571872233
www.beatport.com/release/give-it-to-you/3421019
www.traxsource.com/title/1616802/give-it-to-you
youtu.be/e8FBRDh24zM
www.facebook.com/superposrec/posts/338868327609454
twitter.com/superposrec/status/1408470908814213126
digitaldjpool.com/songs/269099/housegoboom-give-it-to-you-extended-mix






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0144470 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0035710334777832 secs