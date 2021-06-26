American Pop Singer/Songwriter Madison Margot Releases Synth-Pop Anthem 'Heathrow'





Speaking about the incredible new single, Madison shares, "I wrote Heathrow about long-distance relationships. The anxiety that comes with counting down the miles until you have to kiss your lover goodbye at the airport. I have spent the past couple years between London and my home Los Angeles, and Heathrow has become a very important setting in my story. Such an iconic airport that I have a love/hate relationship with! I am so proud of this song because of how it unfolds line by line. How the chorus throws a tantrum. How the verses bring attention to small details such as the music being listened to and the typical English weather. But no matter how specific it is, it is ultimately a song about just wanting to be with your love!"



Produced by Tone Def (Green Day, Santana, Charli Adams), 'Heathrow' escapes the world's toxicity with it's comforting nature. Vibrantly original and bathed with enchanting instrumentation, Madison's new single is a glistening performance from the get go. Constantly back and forth between London and LA, Madison drews of travelling the world with her music.



Not only an empowering artist on stage, Madison received her Bachelor's degree in Gender and Women's Studies. "Racial, social, economic equality is the most important thing to me. It is so hard to articulate in writing because I can't write down the passion I feel. From mass incarceration, to violence against women, to immigration, etc.. There is a lot we need to work on. A lot of systems to break down. This world is cruel to so many people, and there is so much learning and growing to do. There is so much action to take," explains Madison



The sort of artist you'd be proud to follow, Madison is an inspiring performer with layers of personality. Growing up in Los Angeles, Madison got to experience a lot of cool things at a young age. Her first concert was Miley Cyrus'



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Taylor Swift, Haim, Lana Del Rey, J Cole and

www.facebook.com/madisonmargot

twitter.com/MadisonMargot

www.instagram.com/madisonmargot

soundcloud.com/madisonmargot

open.spotify.com/artist/0XpYhi9kRqzIpPH7214oJI

www.youtube.com/channel/UCH-oGbm-OG8mOTIJ-munhsg New York, NY (Top40 Charts) American pop singer-songwriter Madison Margot is certainly turning heads within the industry. Having worked with producers Kyle Shearer (Tove Lo, Dua Lipa), 'Dibs' (Melanie Martinez), and Chris Jones (Carly Rae Jepsen, The Chainsmokers), this inspiring songstress is destined to greatness. Returning with her first release of the year, 'Heathrow' is a relatable synth-pop number with elements of Taylor Swift inspired vocals.Speaking about the incredible new single, Madison shares, "I wrote Heathrow about long-distance relationships. The anxiety that comes with counting down the miles until you have to kiss your lover goodbye at the airport. I have spent the past couple years between London and my home Los Angeles, and Heathrow has become a very important setting in my story. Such an iconic airport that I have a love/hate relationship with! I am so proud of this song because of how it unfolds line by line. How the chorus throws a tantrum. How the verses bring attention to small details such as the music being listened to and the typical English weather. But no matter how specific it is, it is ultimately a song about just wanting to be with your love!"Produced by Tone Def (Green Day, Santana, Charli Adams), 'Heathrow' escapes the world's toxicity with it's comforting nature. Vibrantly original and bathed with enchanting instrumentation, Madison's new single is a glistening performance from the get go. Constantly back and forth between London and LA, Madison drews of travelling the world with her music.Not only an empowering artist on stage, Madison received her Bachelor's degree in Gender and Women's Studies. "Racial, social, economic equality is the most important thing to me. It is so hard to articulate in writing because I can't write down the passion I feel. From mass incarceration, to violence against women, to immigration, etc.. There is a lot we need to work on. A lot of systems to break down. This world is cruel to so many people, and there is so much learning and growing to do. There is so much action to take," explains MadisonThe sort of artist you'd be proud to follow, Madison is an inspiring performer with layers of personality. Growing up in Los Angeles, Madison got to experience a lot of cool things at a young age. Her first concert was Miley Cyrus' Hannah Montana tour with The Jonas Brothers, and she even got to meet Miley backstage. Kobe Bryant was there with his daughters and she also got to meet them too.Drawing inspiration from the likes of Taylor Swift, Haim, Lana Del Rey, J Cole and Mariah Carey to name a few, Madison Margot is a sensational artist that could easily find her name on the same line up as her influences.www.facebook.com/madisonmargottwitter.com/MadisonMargotwww.instagram.com/madisonmargotsoundcloud.com/madisonmargotopen.spotify.com/artist/0XpYhi9kRqzIpPH7214oJIwww.youtube.com/channel/UCH-oGbm-OG8mOTIJ-munhsg



