New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sam Batchelor delivers his new tech house track "Move My Body" via SuperPosition Records. Sam is on the roll as this is his 6th release in last two months. Great summer tech house track "Move My Body" is coming just in time for summer parties filled with passion and lots of dancing.

From the author: "This is a Straight up Tech House track, rolling bass, intense drum hits. The song concept is really for the listener to decide… it can be about sex or it can be about dancing… depends on the mood of the listener I think."

"Move my Body" is out now on all platforms.



A DJ/Producer from Essex, United Kingdom with a love for all things House. With his first two releases in April 2021, Sam Batchelor is just getting started when it comes to producing and pushing the sound that he lives and breathes on the daily… Expect to see more from this DJ/Producer within the Underground House/Techno Scene. You can follow and listen to all his upcoming releases and online event mixes on SoundCloud and MixCloud. All releases are available to buy now on all major Download sources including: Apple Music, Deezer, Tidal, Napster, Beatport, Traxsource and more.

soundcloud.com/superpositionrecords/sam-batchelor-move-my-body-original-mix

open.spotify.com/track/4p0eSPQ7aglcIPzAascmxA?si=5b83c2e06e6e49d9

music.apple.com/us/album/move-my-body/1570927495?i=1570927496

www.beatport.com/release/move-my-body/3414466

www.traxsource.com/title/1611994/move-my-body

youtu.be/NQZ9_nE-PAY

www.facebook.com/superposrec/posts/338858540943766

twitter.com/superposrec/status/1408465680509329409

digitaldjpool.com/songs/269098/sam-batchelor-move-my-body-original-mix



