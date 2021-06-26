BeckMilli, Set To Release Brand New Drill Single "Take Man Out" On July 2, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The East London-born hip-hop/trap artist professionally known as BeckMilli (Aka Rebecca Aryee) will drop a brand new trap single titled "Take Man Out" on July 2nd, 2021. The single is set to be more than just a "deeper dive" into BeckMilli's artistry but also a reminder of her creative invincibility and musical eclecticism. Being a typical "boundary pusher," it is only normal to expect some raw [feminine] energy intertwined with sheer masculinity to birth, not just an ordinary artistic piece but that which speaks truth musically and lyrically to our very existence - irrespective of who we are - male or female.BeckMilli creates not just trap but original and pure art that paints nothing but pictures of different shades using scintillating rhythm, soothing melodies, and provoking lyrical lines.



BeckMilli is unreserved with lyrical expressionism - in her lyrics, you can feel nothing but raw energy, anger, delight, and above all, truth. Greatly influenced by not just the contemporary [hardcore] UK hip-hop/trap/rap culture, but also by Grime, you can feel nothing but an undiluted yet cohesive blend of different musical elements to birth a style that can only be typical to BeckMilli and BeckMilli alone.



Leaning towards a darker, serious, and angrier mood and overall tonal quality, you can feel emotions and strange but beautiful tonal and rhythmic energies intertwined in the core fabrics of her delivery. BeckMilli's delivery style is raw, dark, fast, angry, and unique. She is more than just a vocal performer/rapper, BeckMilli is a poet showcasing complete and natural artistry. Listening to her previous releases, it becomes a no-brainer that "Take Man Out" will be just another masterpiece that all should listen out for. "Take Man Out" will be released across all streaming

platforms on July 2nd, 2021.



BeckMilli was born in East London but moved to South London as a toddler. For this, she claims South London as "her home." BeckMilli, real name "Rebecca Aryee" was born on 21st June 1989. She is all set to make her name known on the UK rap scene as one of the best artists (not just female) to ever emerge from the south of the river on the UK rap scene. As intimidating as that may sound, BekMilli's past projects only reflect nothing but readiness.

It can only be right to say that BeckMilli is nothing but the product of her environment. The world is primed for the rise of a prominent new female artist. BeckMilli makes her mark by creating energetic rap rhythms, catchy melodic lines, thematically dark songs and tracks engulfed inflaming hot lyrics - capturing the spirit of road rap. Her catchy hooks, paper chasing themes combined with bravado can only be achieved from an experience of going through it and surviving!

"I fly to the P's no jetpack, my priority is to get that, silently this man wanna wreck that. Tell a boy kick back, get back, if you can't keep up get left fam, I got my eyes on the prize and I don't need no setback." - BeckMilli.



Authenticity shines through on all her records. Her experience in the style is apparent and highlighted by a distinct rolling cadence reminiscent of an automatic rifle on rapid-fire blasting along the track developing in excitement for all listeners. You can listen to BeckMilli's sounds across all streaming platforms and also catch up with all her activities by following her on all social media platforms.

There are many ways to describe BeckMilli, but unique, talented, and charismatic just seem to scratch the surface. However, there is one word that sums her up and that is 'Real' BeckMilli takes you along with her on her journey, combining art, and song in perfect unison.

