Fletcher Returns With Empowered New Single "Healing"





"I've spent my whole life looking for answers on how to be better - emotionally, physically, mentally, spiritually, intellectually," says FLETCHER. "I thought, 'If I can just figure out the secret, all my problems will be solved.' As if everyone had the fix but me. Between different relationships, doctors, healers, crystals, self-help books, medications, podcasts, you name it, I sought it out. All my value was placed externally. And though those things have guided me on my journey and led me to where I am now, the thing I was missing was right in front of me. My own strength and love and soul has always been there, but I couldn't see that. This song is the foundation of what's to come…an era of healing…and feeling myself for the first time ever."



Co-written with Scott Harris (Shawn Mendes, Khalid) and ALDAE (Justin Bieber, Kid Laroi), "Healing" is rooted in the raw emotional intimacy that FLETCHER is known for and offers her most gripping vocal performance to date.



"The process of making this song was really freeing," says FLETCHER. "We're all healing from something," she says. "The world is healing right now. I can feel the collective energy of people waking up to their power and connecting to themselves in a way that humanity never has before. Healing isn't a linear process, and it'll take you on the most insane rollercoaster ride of your life. But it's worth the view at the top."



Currently at work on her debut album, "Healing" is FLETCHER's first single since her 2020 hit "Bitter," a track that's amassed over 150 million streams to date. Hailed by Idolator as "a breakup anthem for the ages," "Bitter" is a standout cut from THE S(EX) TAPES — a collection of magnetic and moody pop songs about finding your forever person before you find yourself and, as a result, needing to uncover the parts of you that remain unknown. Soon after arriving last September, the EP earned praise from outlets like Nylon, Teen Vogue, PAPER, SPIN (who noted that "[t]here aren't any rules when it comes to FLETCHER's music") and more.



After graduating from NYU's famed Clive Davis Institute for Recorded Music, FLETCHER carved out a distinct space for herself in pop music, and in 2019 released her debut EP you ruined new york city for me via Capitol Records. The widely lauded EP features her breakthrough hit "Undrunk," a track that spent several weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, scored the #1 spot on Spotify's Viral Chart, emerged as the fastest-rising song at pop radio from a new artist in the past five years, and earned FLETCHER a nomination for iHeartRadio's Best New Pop Artist. Over the years, FLETCHER has sold out several headline tours and landed impressive slots at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Life is Beautiful, and other major festivals. Released in September 2020, FLETCHER's EP THE S(EX) TAPES hit No. 1 on iTunes across all genres and drew acclaim from outlets like Teen Vogue, SPIN, PAPER, and many others. An unfiltered look into FLETCHER's world, the EP is a collection of magnetic and moody pop songs about feeling like you've found your forever person before you find yourself and, as a result, needing to uncover the parts of you that remain unknown. The EP's lead single "Bitter" has now surpassed 150 million global streams. FLETCHER's television performances include The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Today Show and Ellen. An outspoken activist of the #MeToo movement throughout her career, FLETCHER released the 2018 track "I Believe You" in support of sexual assault survivors, garnering over 50 million streams to date. She was also recently nominated for a 2021 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist. One of FLETCHER's latest tracks, "Last Laugh" is available now on the soundtrack to the Academy Award-winning film Promising Young Woman.



