Multi-Platinum Breakthrough Artist Nathan Evans Releases New Single "Told You So"





To celebrate the release of the new single, Nathan says: "I am soooo excited about Told You So, and I can't wait for everyone to hear it, it's like a dream come true to be releasing new music and I just hope everyone likes it. It's a perfect summer song I'd say! Also having



The accompanying official video, directed by Michael Baldwin (The Vamps, Olly Murs, Travis) is available to watch. Nathan appears in Seaford, Newhaven, Brighton, Haywards Heath, Crawley, City of London, West Wickham and Crystal Palace to create the epic new video.



Earlier this year, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter led a new cultural movement of sea shanties. Racking up hundreds of millions of views on TikTok and becoming an instant international sensation, Nathan went onto to score a #1 in 10 countries including the UK while clocking up well over a staggering half a billion streams, quickly becoming the biggest Global hit from a British artist in 2021. It caught the attention of Brian May and



In high demand, Nathan is set to play his first festival appearance on the main stage in front of 60,000 people at TRNSMT in Glasgow on 11



On his upcoming lives shows, Nathan says: "Can't believe I can actually say that I'm going on tour! Not just a UK tour but also a European tour, that's mind blowing to me, still can't believe it! Can't wait to eventually meet everyone who has supported me on this amazing journey and put some faces to names, it's going to be amazing!"



2021 UK & IRELAND TOUR DATES

11

01 December 2021 Dublin, Ireland Academy 2

06 December 2021 Manchester, U.K. The Deaf Institute

08 December 2021 London, U.K. Colours

09 December 2021

12 December 2021 Glasgow, U.K. King Tut's Wah Wah Hut

13 December 2021 Edinburgh, U.K. The Caves

14 December 2021 Glasgow, U.K. King Tut's Wah Wah Hut

16 December 2021 Aberdeen, U.K. The Tunnels

19 December 2021 Coventry, U.K. Rialto Plaza



2022 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

08 January 2022 Paris, France La Maroquinerie

09 January 2022 Antwerp, Belgium Kavka Oudaan

12 January 2022 Cologne, Germany Luxor

13 January 2022 Munich, Germany Ampere München

14 January 2022 Zurich, Switzerland Papiersaal

16 January 2022 Berlin, Germany Gretchen

17 January 2022 Hamburg, Germany Knust

19 January 2022 Copenhagen, Denmark Lille Vega

20 January 2022 Stockholm, Sweden Obaren

21 January 2022 Oslo, Norway John Dee

23 January 2022 Helsinki, Finland Tavastia

24 January 2022 Tallinn, Estonia Fotografiska Tallinn

25 January 2022 Vilnius, Lithuania Menu fabrikas Loftas



As breakout's go, Nathan Evans' is remarkable. Just six months ago, the 26-year-old was a Glasgow postman. Today, he's a certified multi-platinum recording artist; the breakthrough British act behind the UK's biggest selling domestic single of the year.

Now signed to Polydor/Interscope/Universal Music, his second single released 25 June - "



Evans single-handedly captured the world's attention with his masterful harmonies when he uploaded a traditional sea shanty to TikTok. Remixed by 220 KID & Billen Ted, it quickly became his debut single, Wellerman, which turned into an instant international sensation: topping the charts in ten countries while clocking up well over a staggering half a billion streams. Evans has "soared into the stratosphere", said Rolling Stone.

"It's like I've been standing in the middle of a tornado," says Evans, "watching everything around me be thrown around. The last few months have been a dream, hearing my voice all over the globe.



Now Evans is in the studio, working on his debut album, and this summer he'll play a series of festivals before embarking on a His 21-date European tour.

"It's been fun to ride the sea shanty wave, but I've spent years learning my craft as a musician. Now it's time to share my own sound." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The multi-platinum British breakthrough singer-songwriter Nathan Evans releases his brand-new single, " Told You So " with a Digital Farm Animals Remix. The new single follows the global success of " Wellerman ", the biggest selling domestic single of 2021 in the UK so far and first Scottish artist to have a debut #1 since 2007. Showcasing his skillful Scottish sound, the new track marks Evans' arrival: a transition from TikTok talent to international pop-stardom and is set to be the soundtrack of everyone's summer.To celebrate the release of the new single, Nathan says: "I am soooo excited about Told You So, and I can't wait for everyone to hear it, it's like a dream come true to be releasing new music and I just hope everyone likes it. It's a perfect summer song I'd say! Also having Digital Farm Animals on it is incredible, another dream come true for me."The accompanying official video, directed by Michael Baldwin (The Vamps, Olly Murs, Travis) is available to watch. Nathan appears in Seaford, Newhaven, Brighton, Haywards Heath, Crawley, City of London, West Wickham and Crystal Palace to create the epic new video.Earlier this year, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter led a new cultural movement of sea shanties. Racking up hundreds of millions of views on TikTok and becoming an instant international sensation, Nathan went onto to score a #1 in 10 countries including the UK while clocking up well over a staggering half a billion streams, quickly becoming the biggest Global hit from a British artist in 2021. It caught the attention of Brian May and Andrew Lloyd Webber with appearances around the globe on the likes of Good Morning America, Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, The BRITs and The Kelly Clarkson Show.In high demand, Nathan is set to play his first festival appearance on the main stage in front of 60,000 people at TRNSMT in Glasgow on 11 September where he will be in good company alongside NME Award winner Liam Gallagher and fellow Scots Primal Scream. Pre Covid he was performing to 60 people! He will later embark on a U.K. and Ireland wide tour which kicks off on 1 December in Dublin with dates scheduled throughout the U.K. including Manchester, London and his home city of Glasgow with 13 dates also across Europe into 2022. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.livenation.co.uk/. See below for Nathan Evans' full live schedule.On his upcoming lives shows, Nathan says: "Can't believe I can actually say that I'm going on tour! Not just a UK tour but also a European tour, that's mind blowing to me, still can't believe it! Can't wait to eventually meet everyone who has supported me on this amazing journey and put some faces to names, it's going to be amazing!"2021 UK & IRELAND TOUR DATES11 September 2021 Glasgow, U.K. TRNSMT01 December 2021 Dublin, Ireland Academy 206 December 2021 Manchester, U.K. The Deaf Institute08 December 2021 London, U.K. Colours09 December 2021 Milton Keynes, U.K. Unit Nine12 December 2021 Glasgow, U.K. King Tut's Wah Wah Hut13 December 2021 Edinburgh, U.K. The Caves14 December 2021 Glasgow, U.K. King Tut's Wah Wah Hut16 December 2021 Aberdeen, U.K. The Tunnels19 December 2021 Coventry, U.K. Rialto Plaza2022 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES08 January 2022 Paris, France La Maroquinerie09 January 2022 Antwerp, Belgium Kavka Oudaan12 January 2022 Cologne, Germany Luxor13 January 2022 Munich, Germany Ampere München14 January 2022 Zurich, Switzerland Papiersaal16 January 2022 Berlin, Germany Gretchen17 January 2022 Hamburg, Germany Knust19 January 2022 Copenhagen, Denmark Lille Vega20 January 2022 Stockholm, Sweden Obaren21 January 2022 Oslo, Norway John Dee23 January 2022 Helsinki, Finland Tavastia24 January 2022 Tallinn, Estonia Fotografiska Tallinn25 January 2022 Vilnius, Lithuania Menu fabrikas LoftasAs breakout's go, Nathan Evans' is remarkable. Just six months ago, the 26-year-old was a Glasgow postman. Today, he's a certified multi-platinum recording artist; the breakthrough British act behind the UK's biggest selling domestic single of the year.Now signed to Polydor/Interscope/Universal Music, his second single released 25 June - " Told You So " - a sure fire soundtrack to the summer, set to become his next unstoppable anthem as lockdown lifts.Evans single-handedly captured the world's attention with his masterful harmonies when he uploaded a traditional sea shanty to TikTok. Remixed by 220 KID & Billen Ted, it quickly became his debut single, Wellerman, which turned into an instant international sensation: topping the charts in ten countries while clocking up well over a staggering half a billion streams. Evans has "soared into the stratosphere", said Rolling Stone."It's like I've been standing in the middle of a tornado," says Evans, "watching everything around me be thrown around. The last few months have been a dream, hearing my voice all over the globe.Now Evans is in the studio, working on his debut album, and this summer he'll play a series of festivals before embarking on a His 21-date European tour."It's been fun to ride the sea shanty wave, but I've spent years learning my craft as a musician. Now it's time to share my own sound."



