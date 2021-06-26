Lady Gaga's Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary Out Now





06. "Born This Way (The Country Road Version)" - Orville Peck. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lady Gaga released her special edition Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary album via Interscope Records that features the 14 original songs from the Born This Way album from 2011 in new packaging, along with six reimagined versions of songs from the album created by artists representing and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community.In celebration of the launch, the final two surprise covers are revealed to be The Highwomen (ft. Brittney Spencer & Madeline Edwards) with their reimagined version of "Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)" and Ben Platt with his reimagined version of "Yoü and I," accompanied by a video that he has shared in honoUr of covering the classic.The Tenth Anniversary celebrations began with Lady Gaga marking the 10-year anniversary of the Born This Way album and its legacy in West Hollywood, where she received keys to the city and a proclamation naming May 23rd as "Born This Way Day". Haus of Gaga will celebrate the album release with Paper Magazine and Club Quarantine this Saturday June 26th at 6PM PST/9PM EST. The very special night benefitting the Born This Way Foundation will feature DJ Sets and a special musical performance by Big Freedia.In addition, the Born This Way Foundation is working closely with New York and Youth Pride, sending goods and monetary donations along with notes of kindness to LGBTQIA+ centres across the United States to assist in their Pride celebrations. Lady Gaga and Versace have collaborated for a Pride collection in celebration of 10 years of Born This Way where a portion of sales will be donated to the Born This Way Foundation in continuation of the brand's allyship with the LGBTQ+ community. Lady Gaga and Versace have also partnered together with Omaze to support the Born This Way Foundation to give a fan the chance to win the exact replica of the limited-edition Atelier Versace Leather jacket Lady Gaga wore on her legendary 2012 Born This Way Ball world tour. Learn more at Omaze.com/Versace.Order the Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary album and shop the new Born This Way merchandise collection including a vinyl and casette pre-order now at shop.ladygaga.com.Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary is available on all music streaming platforms now!Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary Tracklist:01. "Marry the Night"02. " Born This Way 03. "Government Hooker"04. " Judas 05. "Americano"06. "Hair"07. "Scheiße"08. " Bloody Mary 09. "Bad Kids"10. "Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)"11. "Heavy Metal Lover"12. "Electric Chapel"13. "Yoü and I"14. "The Edge of Glory"Born This Way Reimagined Tracklist:01. "Marry the Night" - Kylie Minogue02. " Judas " - Big Freedia03. "Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)" - The Highwomen (ft. Brittney Spencer & Madeline Edwards)04. "Yoü and I" - Ben Platt05. "The Edge of Glory" - Years & Years06. "Born This Way (The Country Road Version)" - Orville Peck.



