The Beach Boys Share Rollicking, Horn-Laden Unreleased Live Version Of "Susie Cincinnati" Recorded At Famed 1976 Concert





Feel Flows is being released in honour of 50 years of The Beach Boys' timeless and often underappreciated albums, Sunflower and Surf's Up. The expansive 5CD box set chronicles and explores in depth this metamorphic and highly influential 1969-1971 period of the band's legendary career. Assembled by Mark Linett and Alan Boyd, the team behind 2013's GRAMMY® Award-winning SMiLE Sessions, the expansive collection features newly remastered versions of Sunflower and Surf's Up and boasts 135 tracks, including 108 previously unreleased tracks, live recordings, radio promos, alternate versions, alternate mixes, isolated backing tracks and a cappella versions, culled from the album sessions.



FEEL FLOWS - THE SUNFLOWER AND SURF'S UP SESSIONS 1969-1971



DISC 1

SUNFLOWER - ORIGINAL ALBUM

Slip On Through (2019 master) (2:19)

This Whole World (2019 master) (1:58)

Add Some

Got To Know The Woman (2019 master) (2:43)

Deirdre (2019 master) (3:30)

It's About Time (2019 master) (2:57)



All I Wanna Do (2019 master) (2:36)

Forever (2019 master) (2:42)

Our Sweet Love (2019 master) (2:41)

At My Window (2019 master) (2:32)

Cool, Cool Water (2019 master) (5:03)

Sunflower Promo 1 (previously unreleased) (0:59)



SUNFLOWER - LIVE

Previously Unreleased - Produced by The Beach Boys

This Whole World (Live 1988) (2:10)

Add Some

Susie Cincinnati (Live 1976) (2:46)

Back Home (Live 1976) (3:15)

It's About Time (Live 1971) (3:45)

Riot In Cell Block 9 (Live 1970) (3:34)



SUNFLOWER - BONUS TRACKS

Break Away (original 1969 single mix) (2:55)

Celebrate The News (previously unreleased 2020 mix) (2:37)

Loop De Loop (previously unreleased 1969 mix) (2:59)

San

Susie Cincinnati (previously unreleased 2020 mix) (3:02)

Good Time (previously unreleased 2019 mix) (2:56)

Two Can Play (previously unreleased 2019 mix) (2:06)

Cotton Fields (The Cotton Song) (2021 stereo mix - previously unreleased) (3:21)



DISC TWO

SURF'S UP - ORIGINAL ALBUM

Don't Go Near The Water (2019 master) (2:41)

Long Promised Road (2019 master) (3:32)

Take A Load Off Your Feet (2019 master) (2:32)

Disney Girls (1957) (2019 master) (4:08)

Student Demonstration Time (2019 master) (3:59)

Feel Flows (2019 master) (4:44)

Lookin' At Tomorrow (A Welfare Song) (2019 master) (1:57)

A Day In The Life Of A Tree (2019 master) (3:09)

Til I Die (2019 master) (2:32)

Surf's Up (2019 master) (4:14)

Surf's Up Promo (previously unreleased) (1:02)



SURF'S UP - LIVE

Previously Unreleased

Take A Load Off Your Feet (Live 1993) (2:35)

Long Promised Road (Live 1972) (4:14)

Disney Girls (Live 1982) (4:23)

Surf's Up (Live 1973) (4:58)

Student Demonstration Time (Live 1971) (4:42)



SURF'S UP - BONUS TRACKS

Previously unreleased (unless otherwise noted)

Big Sur (previously unreleased) (2:35)

H.E.L.P. Is On The Way (previously unreleased 2019 mix) (2:31)

Sweet And Bitter (previously unreleased) (2:33)

My Solution (previously unreleased) (3:44)

4th of July (2019 mix - previously unreleased) (3:11)

Sound of Free (1970 single mix, 2019 master) (2:22)

Lady (Fallin' In Love) (1970 stereo mix - previously unreleased) (2:21)

Seasons In The Sun (previously unreleased) (3:27)



DISC THREE

SUNFLOWER SESSIONS

Previously unreleased

Sunflower Promo 2 (previously unreleased) (0:59)

Slip On Through (track and backing vocals - previously unreleased) (2:47)

This Whole World (long version track & backing vocals - previously unreleased) (3:10)

Add Some

Deirdre (track - previously unreleased) (3:34)

It's About Time (track & backing vocals - previously unreleased) (2:53)



All I Wanna Do (session intro, track & backing vocals - previously unreleased) (3:46)

Forever (session highlights - previously unreleased) (3:36)

Forever (track & backing vocals - previously unreleased) (3:01)

Our Sweet Love (track & backing vocals - previously unreleased) (2:39)

At My Window (track & backing vocals - previously unreleased) (2:50)

Cool Cool Water (alternate 2019 mix - previously unreleased) (6:24)

San

Loop De Loop (track - previously unreleased) (2:49)

Good Time (session intro, track & backing vocals - previously unreleased) (4:27)

When Girls Get Together (track - previously unreleased) (1:47)

Slip On Through (alternate 1969 mix with session intro - previously unreleased) (3:25)

Our Sweet Love (string section - previously unreleased) (1:00)



1969-1970 A CAPPELLA

Previously unreleased

San

Break Away (Tag) (backing vocals excerpt - previously unreleased) (0:18)

Cotton Fields (The Cotton Song) (a Cappella - previously unreleased) (2:44)

Good Time (backing vocals excerpt - previously unreleased) (0:19)

This Whole World (backing vocals section - previously unreleased) (1:05)

Add Some

Got To Know The Woman (a Cappella - previously unreleased) (2:52)

It's About Time (backing vocals excerpt - previously unreleased) (0:50)

All I Wanna Do (a Cappella - previously unreleased) (2:58)

Forever (previously unreleased 2019 a Cappella mix) (2:52)



DISC FOUR

SURF'S UP SESSIONS

Previously unreleased

Don't Go Near The Water (track & backing vocals - previously unreleased) (3:45)

Long Promised Road (track & backing vocals - previously unreleased) (3:38)

Take A Load Off Your Feet (alternate vocal - previously unreleased) (2:28)

Disney Girls (1957) (track & backing vocals - previously unreleased) (4:17)

Student Demonstration Time (track & backing vocals - previously unreleased) (3:46)

Feel Flows (track & backing vocals - previously unreleased) (5:02)

Lookin' At Tomorrow (A Welfare Song) (session intro and alternate mix - previously unreleased) (2:43)

A Day In The Life Of A Tree (track & backing vocals - previously unreleased) (2:55)

Til I Die (long version with alternate lyrics - previously unreleased) (4:47)

(Brian Wilson)

Surf's Up (2019 mix - previously unreleased) (4:08)

(Brian Wilson-Van Dyke Parks)

(Wouldn't It Be Nice To) Live Again (extended 2019 - previously unreleased) (6:50)

(Dennis Wilson-Stanley Shapiro)



SURF'S UP - A CAPPELLA

Previously unreleased

Don't Go Near The Water (previously unreleased 2020 a Cappella mix) (2:36)

(Alan Jardine-Mike Love)

Long Promised Road (a Cappella - previously unreleased) (4:00)

Feel Flows (backing vocals excerpt - previously unreleased) (0:33)

Disney Girls (backing vocals excerpt - previously unreleased) (0:36)

A Day In The Life Of A Tree (backing vocals excerpt - previously unreleased) (0:32)

Til I Die (a Cappella - previously unreleased) (2:36)

Surf's Up (a Cappella - previously unreleased) (4:04)



Bonus Tracks

Previously unreleased

I Just Got My Pay (previously unreleased 2019 mix) (2:43)

Walkin' (previously unreleased 2019 mix) (2:44)

When Girls Get Together (previously unreleased 2020 mix) (3:45)

Baby Baby (previously unreleased) (3:13)

Awake (previously unreleased) (3:44)

It's A New Day (previously unreleased) (2:20)



DISC FIVE

Bonus Disc

Previously unreleased

This Whole World (alternate ending - previously unreleased) (1:41)

Add Some

Don't Go Near The Water (alternate version - previously unreleased) (2:42)

Surf's Up Part 1 (1971 remake track with 1966 Brian vocal - previously unreleased) (1:41)

Soulful Old Man

(Brian Wilson-Rick Henn-Don Ralke)

I'm Goin' Your Way (previously unreleased alternate mix) (2:24)

(Dennis Wilson)

Where Is She (previously unreleased 2019 mix) (2:22)

(Brian Wilson)

Carnival (Over The Waves/Sobra Las Olas) (previously unreleased 2019 mix) (1:34)

It's

Medley: All Of My Love / Ecology (previously unreleased) (5:05)

Before (previously unreleased) (2:25)

Behold The Night (previously unreleased) (2:26)

Old Movie (Cuddle Up) (previously unreleased) (3:37)

Hawaiian

Settle Down / Sound Of Free (basic session outtake - previously unreleased) (2:17)

I've Got A Friend (previously unreleased) (2:26)

Til I Die (piano demo - previously unreleased) (1:55)

Back Home (previously unreleased demo) (2:20)

Back Home (alternate version - previously unreleased) (2:34)

Won't You Tell Me (demo - previously unreleased) (2:01)

Won't You Tell Me (previously unreleased 2019 mix) (2:54)



Slip On Through (early version track) (2:48)

Susie Cincinnati (basic session highlights - previously unreleased) (3:05)

My Solution (track & backing vocals - previously unreleased) (3:04)

You Never Give Me Your Money (previously unreleased) (0:40)

Medley: Happy Birthday, Brian / God Only Knows (previously unreleased) (2:47)

You Need A Mess Of Help To Stand Alone (track & backing vocals - previously unreleased) (3:32)

Written and sung by Al Jardine, the rollicking, horn-laden performance was recorded nearly 45 years ago at a legendary stadium concert in Anaheim, Calif. on July 3, 1976 that heralded the return of Brian Wilson to the live stage for his first full show with The Beach Boys in many years, part of the "Brian's Back" publicity campaign that also signaled his return to the studio and the release of the group's new 15 Big Ones album, celebrating 15 years of the band. At this famed concert, The Beach Boys band was augmented with a full horn section and the brass gives "Susie Cincinnati" a whole new edge. Originally released in 1970 as the B-side to Sunflower standout, "Add Some Music To You Day," the song was remixed for 1976's 15 Big Ones. "Susie Cincinnati" (Live) is available to stream and download now. 