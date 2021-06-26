Johnny Reid Releases Brand New Single "Hey Delilah" Out Now



Adding to the excitement Reid announced that a new album, Love Someone is set to be released on October 15, digitally as well as on CD and 2LP 180 Gram Vinyl. The album includes a brand-new acoustic version of Johnny Reid's "People Like You," dedicated to the people of Nova Scotia after the devastating tragedy that hit their tight knit community last year. The anxiously awaited new single, "Hey Delilah," marks the multi-platinum singer-songwriter's first piece of new music this year and Love Someone is the artist's eleventh album. Love Someone is available for pre-order now.



Starting today members of Reid's Tartan Army fan club have access to an exclusive 72-hour premier of the lyric video for "Hey Delilah." The video will be made available to the public on Monday, June 28.



After over a year of no live music and in-person concert performances Reid is looking forward to getting back on the road and sharing his music with fans. He revealed today that he has plans for an extensive up-close tour that will visit over 50 cities in Canada. The tour promises to be a unique experience and an opportunity for fans to see the celebrated artist in a way they've never seen before. Stay tuned for official tour announcement and details.



Over an illustrious career spanning more than two decades, JUNO Award winning singer-songwriter New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today after teasing fans that he had exciting news to share, six-time JUNO Award winning singer-songwriter Johnny Reid released his brand new single, "Hey Delilah" via Universal Music.Adding to the excitement Reid announced that a new album, Love Someone is set to be released on October 15, digitally as well as on CD and 2LP 180 Gram Vinyl. The album includes a brand-new acoustic version of Johnny Reid's "People Like You," dedicated to the people of Nova Scotia after the devastating tragedy that hit their tight knit community last year. The anxiously awaited new single, "Hey Delilah," marks the multi-platinum singer-songwriter's first piece of new music this year and Love Someone is the artist's eleventh album. Love Someone is available for pre-order now.Starting today members of Reid's Tartan Army fan club have access to an exclusive 72-hour premier of the lyric video for "Hey Delilah." The video will be made available to the public on Monday, June 28.After over a year of no live music and in-person concert performances Reid is looking forward to getting back on the road and sharing his music with fans. He revealed today that he has plans for an extensive up-close tour that will visit over 50 cities in Canada. The tour promises to be a unique experience and an opportunity for fans to see the celebrated artist in a way they've never seen before. Stay tuned for official tour announcement and details.Over an illustrious career spanning more than two decades, JUNO Award winning singer-songwriter Johnny Reid has captured the hearts of fans and audiences around the world. The critically acclaimed singer is widely known for his lyrical honesty and musical ability, as demonstrated by an extensive catalogue of hit songs, platinum selling albums, 26 Canadian Country Music Awards, six JUNO Awards and multiple sold-out national arena tours.



