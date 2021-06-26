Lany Release New Single "Dancing In The Kitchen"





The band will embark on a UK and Irish tour in September, with stop-offs in Birmingham, Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow and London. Until then, we have 'dancing in the kitchen'. It's the sound of a band hitting a thrilling creative peak. LANY are coming into their own. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LANY have released their brand new single "dancing in the kitchen" today on Polydor/Universal Music. The LA-based trio are one of the breakthrough bands of the past decade and the euphoric, hook-laden synth-pop of 'dancing in the kitchen' sees Paul Klein, Jake Goss and Les Priest hit new heights. Following 'I quit drinking', the group's collaboration with Kelsea Ballerini that came last month, 'dancing in the kitchen' is the first cut from LANY's next chapter and comes with a new video directed by Matty Peacock.It's not hard to understand why the three-piece are making music with a swagger. In 2020, their third studio album 'mama's boy' debuted in the Top 10 on the US Billboard chart, with the band also scoring a UK Top 25 album placing. To date, LANY have amassed over three billion total streams, 600+ million video views and sold almost half a million tickets. They are no strangers to collaboration, either: preceding their hit with Kelsea Ballerini were stunning team-ups with Lauv (2019's 'Mean It') and Julia Michaels ('okay', from the same year).The band will embark on a UK and Irish tour in September, with stop-offs in Birmingham, Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow and London. Until then, we have 'dancing in the kitchen'. It's the sound of a band hitting a thrilling creative peak. LANY are coming into their own.



