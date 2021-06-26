Ashley Kutcher Releases New Single & Music Video "Favorite What If"





On the meaning behind "Favorite What If," Ashley shared, "This song is reminiscent of all the great times you've had with someone you're no longer close with. I feel like people will easily relate since we've all had a situation where we feel plagued with thoughts of what could have been."



On the track, dreamy guitar ebbs and flows underneath her intimate delivery. As if reading right from her diary, Ashley carries a confessional chorus with poignant power, "And I wish I told you everything I told myself I would. You left a mark on my heart, but never on my lips, and now you're just my favorite what if." The accompanying music video translates her vivid storytelling into a compelling display on screen.



Engaging her audience early, she increased anticipation for its arrival on TikTok with a "demo leak" post in April, amassing 315K views. Earlier this month, she previewed the mastered song in her car for another post and racked up over 500K views.



The single arrives on the heels of "



Her breakout song "Love You From A Distance" has amassed over 27M combined streams across Spotify and Apple Music, and earned placement on highly coveted playlists including Pop Rising,



Baltimore, MD singer, songwriter, and artist Ashley Kutcher distinguishes herself as the kind of raw talent equally at home on the stage of a neighborhood watering hole or live on social media. Post-high school, she pursued a nursing degree at Towson University. While at Towson, a local bar came across a video of her singing online and invited her to perform on their stage. This opportunity opened the floodgates as Ashley quit her waitressing job shortly after and logged regular marathon sets, often playing four hours per night. During her senior year, she uploaded a demo of her original composition "Lust" to TikTok. The video instantly gained traction and garnered thousands of views in just 48 hours. To sustain this momentum, she released a follow-up demo called "Hands To Myself" to streaming platforms and the song quickly surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify. While her nascent fan base continued to grow, Ashley came across a tweet from blackbear that read "hit me up if you don't like me." As her creative neurons began to fire, she used the tweet as inspiration and responded with her own song similarly named "HMU if U Don't Like Me," which went on to quickly rack up another million streams. At this point, she realized the power of transforming a post into a song and did the same thing with "Love You From a Distance," setting TikTok on fire with just a D.I.Y. performance clip from her bathroom. Produced by Eric Taft, the song quickly eclipsed 9.5 million Spotify streams as she signed to Darkroom/Interscope Records (now at 38M). Amassing 20 million streams independently and 20 million TikTok views, Ashley's heartfelt honesty captivates on a series of singles for Darkroom/Interscope/Universal Music and her 2021 debut EP.




