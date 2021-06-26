Razor Edge Games' Weeklong Steam Demo Of Eden Falling Comes To An End With Almost 4,000 Downloads!





REG is grateful to everyone who joined in on the two gameplay and dev Q&A livestreams. It was a positive experience all around. REG plans to do more dev-hosted streaming events in the near future leading up to the upcoming closed Alpha testing period. You can visit Eden Falling's Steam page for more info and wishlist it.



In Eden Falling, you are a survivor, chosen by a mysterious benefactor to travel and explore the unforgiving wastelands. Explore alone or with friends, shape your destiny and create your legend.

Will you make your mark on the world or will you just be a mark?

It's up to you - In the gritty hardtack world of Eden Falling, choices matter. Your game world will change, depending on how you answer questions, travel the lands, and which linear quests you choose to take on - or forego.



Craft high-tech weapons and gear, take on contracts to protect the locals from violent marauders, hunt terrifying ferals (mutated humans), and navigate the merciless politics of a savage new Earth. With seven distinctive factions to garner reputation and infamy among, opportunities for intrigue abound.

As you pass on your experience to the next generation through your companions and offspring, the world you've helped create continues to grow and change. Each game will be a rollercoaster of emotions and an adventure you can share with others in the community.

Step into the world of Eden Falling and discover if you have what it takes to survive in a fallen world.



Features

- Everchanging World - The world of Eden Falling is always changing and evolving. No two games will ever be the same.

- Destiny Points - Earn the chance to change your fate and have your legacy carried on.

- Perma-Death - When you die, it's game over forever for that character, but if you play your points right, perhaps a companion or an offspring can carry on your legacy

- Companion

- Character Aging - Abilities and skills deteriorate as the character visibly ages. Just like life, everything fades with time.

- Customize - Characters, clothing, equipment, weapons, and vehicles are all highly customizable, because no two gamers are the same and their gear shouldn't be either.

- Usage-Based Skill

- Single Player, Local Multiplayer, and Online Multiplayer. Play how you desire in Eden Falling.

- Reputation - Obtain companions, influence Factions, commerce, and players can even build a unique faction of their own design. Reputation is everything.

- Turn-Based Combat - With cinematic camera and companion control.

- PvE and PvP Combat.

-



Mike Weiser CEO:

"Our mission at Razor Edge Games is to bring cutting-edge RPGs to the digital world".



Join the AfterFall and choose your faction allegiance for the latest news and developments:

Website: https://razoredgegames.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EdenFallingGame/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EdenFalling

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/razor.edge.games/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/razoredgegames

