The single is being released on Lattimore's own Sincere Soul Records, and should bring for him immediate airplay on R&B radio. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It has been a full four years since Kenny Lattimore dominated the adult soul charts with the excellent album Vulnerable, and while he has stayed busy touring and guesting on albums by other artists, we've been anxiously awaiting new solo music from KL himself.The drought ends today with "Pressure," a new single that also serves to front Lattimore's announcement of a 2021 tour. The song is a bit of a departure for the classic soul vocalist, in that the ballad has a decided hip-hop feel to it courtesy of producers Bizness Boi, Fwdskxsh, Blake Straus, and Madicin. But the track doesn't lose its melody in the new trappings, and it lays well for the singer.Most importantly, Lattimore again displays a singular fluidity of voice, effortlessly gliding from his lower register to falsetto throughout the number, and making a good song even better.The single is being released on Lattimore's own Sincere Soul Records, and should bring for him immediate airplay on R&B radio.