Not only is



Christopher's star is surely rising and we are here for it. Go show this brother some love.

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Memphis native, Steven Christopher is back with his latest hot single " Nobody " from his highly anticipated EP "Single Minded." Nobody " has a low-key rnb vibe that draws you in from the start with the song's opening line "You don't love me/you just love the thought of me..." right away Christopher reams on his ex with his dejection telling exactly why he no longer trusts "nobody." Christopher is 100% DYI artist who writes and produces his all of his music.Not only is Christopher an amazing singer, he is an aspiring film artist who had a part in 'CUCK' a film profiled in Vanity Fair and Hollywood Reporter.Christopher's star is surely rising and we are here for it. Go show this brother some love. Nobody " is available for download and streaming now.