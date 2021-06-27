SES TEAM Publishes CLOUZINE's Next Issue (#28) in July 2021





https://clourecords.com/Clouzine27/Clouzine27.html New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ﻿Clouzine is an international independent online magazine run by publisher and promoter Nihal Ses aka OpBe and mentored by Dr. Murat Ses (Father of Anadolu Pop), a Turkish-Austrian couple with numerous awards, and multiple Billboard chartings. The magazin is published by a Billboard charting team. Anything unique is always welcome; whatever the genre incl. video works.Clouzine International Music Awards winner Sohayla Smith, a talented independent artist from Canada with Persian and Island Portuguese roots made it to coming issue's front page.The Samu from Colombia, Clouzine International Electronic Music Award winner was interviewed.Works of Emilia Walasik (USA), Stella Nicole (USA), Esbe (UK), Ulrik Munther (Sweden). The Quilter (UK), Dimitri K. (USA), and The Idiot Kids (USA) were reviewed by Clouzine Magazine's competent reviewers Tan Ses, Joe Kidd, and Fonz Tramontano.More than forty new releases will be featured in Clouzine's New Releases section.Discoveries sections will be featuring talents from all over the world: Esbe (UK), Sensitive Chaos (USA), As Particles Collide (USA), Damen (Sweden), Clare Estelle (UK), Charley Young (USA), Robin Tucker (USA), Cece X (UK), and more coming.CLOUZINE is mainly focusing on the international independent music scene, supports lesser known yet high caliber artists, fights against negative feelings of loneliness and frustration of independent artists resulting from ignorance of major focused media. Especially this group of ignored independents finds its way thru research of a highly-motivated team to Clouzine's radar.Clouzine also gives chance to new and lesser known artists with qualifications, makes interviews, reviews, reports, new releases; supports them in the social media, in Clouzine's newsletters and other publishings (On Our Radar, Clouzine Blog, Shoutout Corner).Interested artists can browse all issues onlinehttps://clouzinemagazine.comEmail them at clouzine@yahoo.com for more information.https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/To download the latest issue as pdf:https://clouzinemagazine.com/Clouzine27.pdfFor online reading (3D Flip):https://clourecords.com/Clouzine27/Clouzine27.html



