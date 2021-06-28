BROS Release 'Garbanzo Man' Video



The combination of visually evocative instrumentals and finely crafted pop and soul nuggets has undeniably become BROS' trademark sound. The brothers received glowing feedback from fans and critics alike, including Relix, American Songwriter, Magnet, and others, while gaining further attention through the track "Tell Me," which peaked at #17 on the Canadian Alternative Rock chart, and to date has racked up a combined 11 million streams. The track has been synced by ESPN, SportsNet, Hockey Night in Canada, Toronto Blue Jays, and enjoyed in-arena syncs with the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Wild, Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Twins. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BROS, comprised of Ewan and Shamus Currie (front man and keyboardist, respectively, for platinum-selling Canadian band The Sheepdogs) have released "Garbanzo Man" - the third single from their shape-shifting new album, Vol. 2, out July 16 via Dine Alone Records. The accompanying video for "Garbanzo Man" captures the nostalgia of old home movies and evokes memories of the best summer hangs. Watch the music video, self-produced and directed by BROS and Amanda Burt with video editing by Mat Dunlap. Vol 2 is available for pre-order/pre-save."This carefree little number was inspired by the tasteful Latin grooves of masters like Sergio Mendes and Cal Tjader. The name 'Garbanzo Man' is a reference to the Latin jazz standard 'Cuchy Frito Man,'" shares BROS.Of the new video, Shamus expands, "We brought a super 8 out to a cottage and filmed ourselves doing as many summery activities as possible - then we cooked hot dogs."Alongside the warm and welcoming summer-pop single, " Never Gonna Stop " and horn-saturated single "Theme From BROS" which features trombone bursts over funky, foot-stomping rhythm, "Garbanzo Man" uses meandering textures and synth sounds that are sunshine-drenched and heartfelt enough to make the most cynical of listeners feel comforted to create the bright and hopeful atmosphere that inspired the creation of Vol. 2.Hellbent on taking the eclectic flavors of their 2016 debut album Vol. 1 to new heights, Ewan and Shamus gathered anyone who might be able to contribute something that they couldn't do themselves - some horn players, a tabla player, etc. - and approached Vol. 2 with the intention of giving each of the 13 distinct tracks a unique quality of its own. Sheepdogs guitarist Jimmy Bowskill was asked to play instruments he wouldn't normally pick up, like fiddle and sitar. Even their own father, Neil Currie, an accomplished musician in his own right, was brought in to play some piano on the Henry Mancini-esque instrumental "Clams Casino," marking the first time they'd ever recorded together.As a result, Vol. 2 - which was produced with Thomas D'Arcy at his Toronto studio, Taurus Recording - is complex, symphonic, and epic, with a big-stage and seasoned sound. In addition to "Never Gonna Stop," "Theme From BROS," and "Garbanzo Man," the 13-track album features sugary anthem "Crazy Schemes," gospel-like fervor "It Won't Be Long," and the over-the-top and catchy "You Love This Song" which was loosely inspired by an episode of The Simpsons focusing on the effects of subliminal messaging. Exhilarating and imaginative, Vol. 2 combines the improbable fusion of pub-rock, honky-tonks after hours vaudeville with the atmosphere of a vintage record collection, a cop-drama theme song, a dive bar jukebox, or an AM radio."The musical scope is wider and the worldly sonics more exotic," explains Ewan. "The power pop refrains sink their hooks deeper. The sly musical jokes sell out harder and the hard charging grooves really pack a wallop."The combination of visually evocative instrumentals and finely crafted pop and soul nuggets has undeniably become BROS' trademark sound. The brothers received glowing feedback from fans and critics alike, including Relix, American Songwriter, Magnet, and others, while gaining further attention through the track "Tell Me," which peaked at #17 on the Canadian Alternative Rock chart, and to date has racked up a combined 11 million streams. The track has been synced by ESPN, SportsNet, Hockey Night in Canada, Toronto Blue Jays, and enjoyed in-arena syncs with the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Wild, Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Twins.



