Latin Hip Hop Artist Papikaiser Releases Hot New Single 'Me Gusta'





Born in Puerto Rico,

"I wrote this song with the mindset of coming up with a new reggaetón sound," say's Papikaiser. "I wanted to do something fresh and new to give listeners a new experience."



At age 12, Papikaiser moved to New York with his family for better opportunities. He adapted quickly to his new environment and perfected his English, which he now utilizes, along with Spanish, fluently into his music.



PK has been performing throughout New York CIty and the surrounding areas, and has been interviewed by Telemundo Acceso

Poised for a breakout year, Papikaiser is ready for anything that comes his way. Look out for a video for " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Inspired by the new Latin movement combining Club and Reggaetón music, New York based Papikaiser drops his latest track, " Me Gusta ", available now on digital outlets everywhere.Born in Puerto Rico, Alexander Roman Rodriguez, known by his stage name Papikaiser, is a rapper, singer and songwriter. His music is often defined as Latin urban music, reggaetón, hip hop and pop, but he also incorporates a variety of different genres into his music, including RnB, rock, and soul."I wrote this song with the mindset of coming up with a new reggaetón sound," say's Papikaiser. "I wanted to do something fresh and new to give listeners a new experience."At age 12, Papikaiser moved to New York with his family for better opportunities. He adapted quickly to his new environment and perfected his English, which he now utilizes, along with Spanish, fluently into his music.PK has been performing throughout New York CIty and the surrounding areas, and has been interviewed by Telemundo Acceso Total in Puerto Rico and Miami. In 2020, he dropped his first EP with Cilla Ramos titled La Mezcla. At the beginning of 2021, he dropped his first English only solo track called "Focused", which has opened up a new fanbase for the young talent.Poised for a breakout year, Papikaiser is ready for anything that comes his way. Look out for a video for " Me Gusta ", more new music and live performances this Summer and beyond.



