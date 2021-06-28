P!NK Releases Amazon Original 'All I Know So Far' (Acoustic)



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The international pop icon P!NK released an Amazon Original acoustic version of her latest single "All I Know So Far," available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music. To coincide with the release of the Amazon Original, Amazon Music is also releasing a stripped-down performance video of the song, shot in an empty theater that explodes with P!NK's stunning vocals backed by just an acoustic guitar."I grew up singing with my Dad and his acoustic guitar. Making music this way is raw and powerful and magical. It makes my heart happy, which is why I wanted to share this acoustic version of 'All I Know So Far' with everyone. And it doesn't hurt that my brother here, Justin, is one of the best live guitar players in the world," explains P!NK.Last month, P!NK released her documentary P!NK: All I Know So Far on Prime Video. She also released the companion project, All I Know So Far: Setlist, last month, which features live recordings from P!NK's critically acclaimed and record breaking 2019 Beautiful Trauma World Tour, her highly buzzed about MTV Video Vanguard Award Speech, " Cover Me In Sunshine " featuring daughter Willow, and her current single "All I Know So Far." The music video for "All I Know So Far" was directed by Dave Meyers and features Cher, Judith Light and P!NK's family.P!NK was also recently featured on the cover of People Magazine and appeared on ELLEN, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, TODAY and Watch What Happens Live. At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, she received the prestigious Icon Award and performed a stunning melody of her hits.Amazon Music listeners can find P!NK's Amazon Original "All I Know So Far" (Acoustic) on Amazon Music's Acoustic Chill playlist, the perfect playlist to relax and unwind. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa play the Amazon Original by P!NK" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to P!NK, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.



