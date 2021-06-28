Tash Hills Delivers Her Nu-Funk With New Single 'What A Good Night'



To add to this success, Tash's music has been supported by BBC Introducing, with all 3 singles receiving airplay and a feature interview spot on the show. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Up-and-coming soul sensation Tash Hills brings her signature Nu-Funk sound with latest offering 'What A Good Night'.Opening with spoken rap, Tash chants 'I've been waiting, it's been too long, for someone to be here, till the light of dawn'. The funk groove and deep synth bass line then hit you full throttle! With fresh horns, a full string section and big vocals; this song tells a story of how to express yourself and be thankful for the one you love. Tash's experience in love is all about second chances, never taking anyone for granted and living every day like its your last. This positive message roars through all of her music.Portsmouth native Tash is a British-South American Singer/Songwriter who has spent the last 8 months on Spotify's 'NU-FUNK' editorial playlist.Each release has also been on Tokyos Number 1 Radio Station J-Wave; Rhythm & Groove Editorial playlist, curated by DJ Taro.To add to this success, Tash's music has been supported by BBC Introducing, with all 3 singles receiving airplay and a feature interview spot on the show.



