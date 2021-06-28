Nessa Barrett Is "Counting Crimes" On New Single & Music Video



About the song, Nessa said, "'counting crimes' is about moving on from something toxic with an empowering bad bitch energy. Admitting that you have made mistakes, but the other person has done worse than you and understanding who is really the bad guy in the situation. I hope this song inspires all the other bad bitches out there!!" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Disrupting pop on her own terms, rising singer-songwriter Nessa Barrett unveils a new single and music video entitled "counting crimes" today.On the track, guitar and piano bleed into glitchy production as her vocals teeter between intimate verses and an achingly catchy refrain. Calling out a lover's indiscretion, she confesses, "I could never love me again. I could never trust me again, if I did half of what you did, it's enough to make me sick." In the accompanying video directed by frequent collaborator Andrew Sandler (Machine Gun Kelly, YUNGBLUD), Nessa leads a girl gang as they pull off a heist and give off all kinds of Spring Breakers vibes in the process (complete with pink ski masks).About the song, Nessa said, "'counting crimes' is about moving on from something toxic with an empowering bad bitch energy. Admitting that you have made mistakes, but the other person has done worse than you and understanding who is really the bad guy in the situation. I hope this song inspires all the other bad bitches out there!!"



