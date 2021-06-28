DVBBS Release "Losing Sleep" - Fusion Of Alt-Punk And Electronic Music In Collaboration With Powfu





"'Losing Sleep' is an acoustic idea I wrote a few years ago and posted on my IG. It's really cool to see DVBBS take it to the next level" - Powfu New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DVBBS team up with fellow Canadian and alternative sensation Powfu for their new track "Losing Sleep," which sees the duo experimenting with a masterful blend of alt-punk and electronic music. Opening with mellow instrumental melodies, Powfu's heartfelt vocals shine through as " Losing Sleep " laments on a lost lover.DVBBS's influence comes in soft basslines during the culmination of the track, which is guaranteed to pull at any listener's heartstrings. Powfu has been riding the wave of his TikTok popularity from "death bed (coffee for your head)" song, which got him signed to Columbia Records and just surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify alone. " Losing Sleep " is the latest from DVBBS's forthcoming album "SLEEP" and follows their recent "Lose My Mind," for which they sampled Yebba, and "Fool For Ya" - a dancefloor filler, which announced the forthcoming LP.You never know what kind of sound this adventurous duo has up their sleeve next, so stay tuned for more from the new album!"'Losing Sleep' is the definition of fresh, we're excited to share this one." - DVBBS"'Losing Sleep' is an acoustic idea I wrote a few years ago and posted on my IG. It's really cool to see DVBBS take it to the next level" - Powfu



