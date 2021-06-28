Caleb Bailey Releases New Summer Single "Hard Cider"





For more information on Caleb Bailey, please visit Hope River Entertainment. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Caleb Bailey has already achieved tremendous success this year beginning with the single release of "Grim Reaper" that hit the Bluegrass Today Top 20 and the Grassicana charts numerous times, followed by the single and video release of "House of the Lord." Today marks the release of "Hard Cider," an intoxicating tale of a family who turned to making cider instead of moonshine during the prohibition. All of these songs appear on his album, "Poplar and Pine" that Bluegrass Today calls "a striking solo debut" and "an album that explores a range of emotions and experiences with an exceedingly impressive drive and dynamic."The Poplar & Pine album is a collaboration of Caleb's original music and includes studio musicians: Gaven Largent on reso guitar, banjo, producer; Caleb Cox on guitar, engineer; Jason Barie on fiddle; Jonathan Dillon and Nick Goad on mandolin; Austin Brown and James Cox on bass; and features guest vocals from Wayne Taylor from Blue Highway on the upcoming special single release "United Flight 93.""Hard Cider" is available for streaming and purchase everywhere, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct. Learn more about Caleb by following him on YouTube, Facebook, Spotify, Instagram, and TikTok @cbbmusic4u. "Poplar & Pine" is available now in CD format with the digital release coming soon.Caleb is from Virginia's Shenandoah Valley and has a long line of musical influences in his family. His great grandparents recorded music and were bluegrass promoters. His great uncle played with Tom T. Hall and Eddie Rabbit as a steel guitar and Dobro player. Caleb Bailey has recently performed at Graves Mountain Lodge and will soon announce his 2021 tour with his band. He previously performed with Allegheny Blue as their lead singer and guitarist and recorded on their albums Greenbrier River and Train Smoke. On February 2, 2021, Caleb and girlfriend Christine welcomed their precious son, Colt Steele. They make their home at the foot of the Blueridge Mountains in Grottoes, Virginia.For more information on Caleb Bailey, please visit Hope River Entertainment.



