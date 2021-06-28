Metal Band Vile A Sin Release New Single 'Taste The Blood'





The band was also recently the subject of a photo shoot put together by legendary photographer Dean Karr, who has shot Marilyn Manson,



Stream the single here: https://orcd.co/vile_a_sin_taste_the_blood

'Taste The Blood' was produced By Marcus J. Mixed & Mastered By Matti Engdahl.

Check out VILE A SIN's Blood Fiend album: https://orcd.co/vileasinbloodfiend

Buy the CD here: https://cleorecs.com/store/shop/vile-a-sin-blood-fiend-cd



VILE A SIN is:

Sean Vertigo - Vocals

Marcus Jonasson - Bass

Toni Aleman - Guitar

Joey Aguirre - Drums



Out of the gate, VILE A SIN have everything you want from a 'horror' metal band. Pulsating riffs with eerie spookshow harmonies, sneering vocals about blood and darkness and stomping rhythms perfect for repeated stabbing motions.



Intense, hypnotic and engaging, L.A.'s own VILE A SIN came screaming onto the scene with an aggressive, heavy yet melodic sound. The dark riffs of Swedish born bass player Marcus Jonasson combined with synth sounds influenced by cinematic horror classics, create the perfect backdrop for L.A-native frontman Sean Vertigo's twisted lyrics & powerful vocals. Adding explosive drums from Joey Aguirre and the intense shredding guitar of Toni Aleman. VILE A SIN has created a sonically diverse sound that ranges from Type O

www.vileasin.com

www.facebook.com/vileasin

www.instagram.com/vileasin New York, NY (Top40 Charts) US metal band VILE A SIN unleash their latest blast of metal mayhem today, debuting their first new music in nearly two years. "Taste The Blood" finds the group exploring a more melodic sound that showcases Sean Vertigo's powerful vocals without compromising the musical intensity and heaviness brought by bassist Marcus Jonasson, who produced the track, guitarist Toni Aleman and drummer Joey Aguirre.The band was also recently the subject of a photo shoot put together by legendary photographer Dean Karr, who has shot Marilyn Manson, Ozzy Osbourne and many others, that allowed the VILE A SIN members to indulge in their vilest of appetites. Watch for more new music and live show announcements coming from this grim quartet soon.Stream the single here: https://orcd.co/vile_a_sin_taste_the_blood'Taste The Blood' was produced By Marcus J. Mixed & Mastered By Matti Engdahl.Check out VILE A SIN's Blood Fiend album: https://orcd.co/vileasinbloodfiendBuy the CD here: https://cleorecs.com/store/shop/vile-a-sin-blood-fiend-cdVILE A SIN is:Sean Vertigo - VocalsMarcus Jonasson - BassToni Aleman - GuitarJoey Aguirre - DrumsOut of the gate, VILE A SIN have everything you want from a 'horror' metal band. Pulsating riffs with eerie spookshow harmonies, sneering vocals about blood and darkness and stomping rhythms perfect for repeated stabbing motions.Intense, hypnotic and engaging, L.A.'s own VILE A SIN came screaming onto the scene with an aggressive, heavy yet melodic sound. The dark riffs of Swedish born bass player Marcus Jonasson combined with synth sounds influenced by cinematic horror classics, create the perfect backdrop for L.A-native frontman Sean Vertigo's twisted lyrics & powerful vocals. Adding explosive drums from Joey Aguirre and the intense shredding guitar of Toni Aleman. VILE A SIN has created a sonically diverse sound that ranges from Type O Negative style gothic metal to punk.www.vileasin.comwww.facebook.com/vileasinwww.instagram.com/vileasin



