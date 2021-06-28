Analog Party Reflects On Apathy And Escapism On New Single "Blind Driver"





What others have said about Analog Party:

- "...cutting-edge rock laced with '90s grunge, alt-rock, punk, industrial, and retro flavors from the '60s and '70s."- Rawkus New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With their latest single "Blind Driver", LA-based hard rockers Analog Party deliver fierce blues-influenced riffs and rolling drum grooves, underneath an impassioned and powerful vocal performance.Vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Animaan Pathak says, "I remember watching the Australian wildfires on the news in late 2019 and wondering how so many people around me could just go about their lives, desensitized to this horrific destruction of nature. I began to reflect on how most people are completely desensitized to things until they are directly affected. I focused the lyrics on that feeling of collective dread and apathy, and how people find solace in escapism...little did I know what 2020 would bring! Musically, this track is definitely inspired by all-time favorite bands of ours like Alice In Chains and Stone Temple Pilots, with a slight blues touch, like the slide guitar present in the main riff and guitar solo. The chords in the bridge remind me of Revolver-era Beatles though."Having released standalone singles " Absolution " and "One" over the past year, Analog Party is continuing work on songs for a future full-length debut, and is playing their first show in over a year at Resident in downtown LA on June 30th.What others have said about Analog Party:- "L.A.'s Analog Party flies the flag for the heyday of the grunge/industrial music era. The duo makes heavy, confrontational music that worships at the shrine of the guitar riff.- Buzzbands.LA- "Generate a sound that approximates a Deftones and Alice in Chains collaboration as produced by Trent Reznor."- New Noise Magazine"Vary from hard-hitting Grungy Rock to more atmospheric and slow-paced Alternative Rock ...alluding to Ultra era Depeche Mode and Nine Inch Nails at their finest."- Soundbite Magazine- "...cutting-edge rock laced with '90s grunge, alt-rock, punk, industrial, and retro flavors from the '60s and '70s."- Rawkus



