Vivian Green Wants To Be "Where You Are"!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vivian Green is an artist who has consistently provided quality vocals and musicianship over the years. It seems like it was just a few years ago that her breakthrough debut single " Emotional Rollercoaster " came across the airwaves, but she has been able to maintain a core following for close to twenty years. Her most recent album, Love Absolute, continued her love affair with her fans, and the latest single from that album, "Where You Are," is yet another example of Green setting a high bar, and reaching it.One of Green's strengths is her ability to convey messaging through her delivery and lyrical approach. " Where You Are " is no exception, as she rides the track rather effortlessly to describe how important it is to spend time with that special someone, with its simple yet effective hook "I want to be where you are."Green states that "'Where You Are' is probably the most soulful track on the album. It expresses how much I love being with my love." She compares this desire to being like teenagers spending hours on the phone, bringing back vivid memories and feelings for us all. Set to a track that pushes and pulls with percussion and finger snaps along with Green holding serve on lead and background vocals, " Where You Are " succeeds in being as soulful as it is poetic and passionate.Check out this latest bedroom ballad by Vivian Green along with the official video of "Where You Are," directed by Derek Blanks.




