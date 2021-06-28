Fuel Up For Rocket League's Summer Road Trip

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Summer has arrived! Make sure the Octane is packed up and has full boost, because Rocket League is headed on a Summer Road Trip! The journey begins July 1 and goes all month long, making stops along the way featuring LTMs and some classics hitting the game for the first time on the Epic Games Store!
The Summer Road Trip kicks off with the return of the perfect road vehicle: the Ford F-150! The Ford F-150 RLE will return to the Item Shop as part of the Red, White, & Boom Bundle. The bundle includes the Ford F-150 RLE, and a new Decal, Player Banner, and Boost.
Plus, look out for 2v2 Heatseeker LTM the same week, running from July 1 through July 5. In this mode, the ball seeks the net, and gains speed each time it's hit or hits the backboard. Think fast!
A Summer Road Trip needs a roadmap. So, here's every stop you can expect once we hit the open road:
Ford F-150 returns to celebrate the season
July 1 - July 7
Ford F-150 Red, White, & Boom Bundle in the Item Shop
Ford F-150 RLE
Formation BFT Decal
Union Beams Boost
Ford of July Player Banner
Ford F-150 Player Banner
Ford F-150 RLE Wheels
Ford F-150 SE Wheels
Ford F-150 RLE Boost
Chairman Decal
Ford F-150 Engine Audio
Heatseeker LTM Live (July 1 - July 5)
2XP Weekend (July 1 - July 5)
Celebrate Rocket League's Sixth Anniversary In Style
July 7
Summer Formal Bundle in the Item Shop (July 7 only!)
Octane Fancy Formal Decal
Formal Fitter Topper
Formal Four-Fours Wheels
Fancy Ferrule Antenna (Free Item)
Knight Rider returns from a shadowy flight into a dangerous world
July 8 - July 14
K.I.T.T. In the Item Shop
K.I.T.T.
K.I.T.T. Wheels
K.I.T.T. Boost
K.I.T.T. Gullwing Topper
Knight Industries Player Banner
Knight Rider Player Banner
K.I.T.T. Engine Audio
Beach Ball LTM Live (July 8 - July 12)
Go Back To The Future
in the DeLorean Time Machine
July 15 - July 21
DeLorean Time Machine in the Item Shop
DeLorean Time Machine
DeLorean Time Machine Wheels
OutaTime Boost
DeLorean Time Machine Trail
DeLorean Time Machine Engine Audio
Hoverboard Topper
Marty Jr. Topper
Dropshot Rumble LTM Live (July 15 - July 19)
Must go faster! Jurassic World Is Back
July 22 - July 28
Jurassic World Bundle In The Item Shop
Jurassic Jeep Wrangler
T. rex Goal Explosion
Jurassic Jeep Wrangler Wheels
Jurassic Park Player Banner
Jurassic World Player Banner
Mr DNA Player Banner
Jurassic Park Hard Hat Topper
Jurassic World Antenna
Jurassic Park Antenna
InGen Antenna
Jurassic Jeep Wrangler Engine Audio
Jurassic Jeep Wrangler In The Item Shop
T. Rex Goal Explosion In The Item Shop
Rocket Labs: Loophole LTM Live (July 22 - July 26)
Instead of usual goals, try to score in holes in the floor!
Be sure to drive through Rocket League Season 3 LIVE NOW! Play for free and enjoy the new Competitive Season, Weekly Challenges, and all-new Rocket Pass! Plus, get Rocket Pass Premium and immediately unlock the latest speed demon, Tyranno!
We hope you enjoy this celebration of Summer. We'll see you on the Summer Road Trip!