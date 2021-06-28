Fuel Up For Rocket League's Summer Road Trip





The Summer Road Trip kicks off with the return of the perfect road vehicle: the Ford F-150! The Ford F-150 RLE will return to the Item Shop as part of the Red, White, & Boom Bundle. The bundle includes the Ford F-150 RLE, and a new Decal, Player Banner, and Boost.



Plus, look out for 2v2 Heatseeker LTM the same week, running from July 1 through July 5. In this mode, the ball seeks the net, and gains speed each time it's hit or hits the backboard. Think fast!

A Summer Road Trip needs a roadmap. So, here's every stop you can expect once we hit the open road:



Ford F-150 returns to celebrate the season

July 1 - July 7

Ford F-150 Red, White, & Boom Bundle in the Item Shop

Ford F-150 RLE

Formation BFT Decal

Union Beams Boost

Ford of July Player Banner

Ford F-150 Player Banner

Ford F-150 RLE Wheels

Ford F-150 SE Wheels

Ford F-150 RLE Boost

Chairman Decal

Ford F-150 Engine Audio

Heatseeker LTM Live (July 1 - July 5)

2XP Weekend (July 1 - July 5)



Celebrate Rocket League's Sixth Anniversary In Style

July 7

Summer Formal Bundle in the Item Shop (July 7 only!)

Octane Fancy Formal Decal

Formal Fitter Topper

Formal Four-Fours Wheels

Fancy Ferrule Antenna (Free Item)



Knight Rider returns from a shadowy flight into a dangerous world

July 8 - July 14

K.I.T.T. In the Item Shop

K.I.T.T.

K.I.T.T. Wheels

K.I.T.T. Boost

K.I.T.T. Gullwing Topper

Knight Industries Player Banner

Knight Rider Player Banner

K.I.T.T. Engine Audio

Beach Ball LTM Live (July 8 - July 12)



Go Back To The

July 15 - July 21

DeLorean Time Machine in the Item Shop

DeLorean Time Machine

DeLorean Time Machine Wheels

OutaTime Boost

DeLorean Time Machine Trail

DeLorean Time Machine Engine Audio

Hoverboard Topper

Marty Jr. Topper

Dropshot Rumble LTM Live (July 15 - July 19)



Must go faster! Jurassic World Is Back

July 22 - July 28

Jurassic World Bundle In The Item Shop

Jurassic Jeep Wrangler

T. rex Goal Explosion

Jurassic Jeep Wrangler Wheels

Jurassic Park Player Banner

Jurassic World Player Banner

Mr DNA Player Banner

Jurassic Park Hard Hat Topper

Jurassic World Antenna

Jurassic Park Antenna

InGen Antenna

Jurassic Jeep Wrangler Engine Audio

Jurassic Jeep Wrangler In The Item Shop

T. Rex Goal Explosion In The Item Shop

Rocket Labs: Loophole LTM Live (July 22 - July 26)

Instead of usual goals, try to score in holes in the floor!



Be sure to drive through Rocket League Season 3 LIVE NOW! Play for free and enjoy the new Competitive Season, Weekly Challenges, and all-new Rocket Pass! Plus, get Rocket Pass Premium and immediately unlock the latest speed demon, Tyranno!

We hope you enjoy this celebration of Summer. We'll see you on the Summer Road Trip! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Summer has arrived! Make sure the Octane is packed up and has full boost, because Rocket League is headed on a Summer Road Trip! The journey begins July 1 and goes all month long, making stops along the way featuring LTMs and some classics hitting the game for the first time on the Epic Games Store!The Summer Road Trip kicks off with the return of the perfect road vehicle: the Ford F-150! The Ford F-150 RLE will return to the Item Shop as part of the Red, White, & Boom Bundle. The bundle includes the Ford F-150 RLE, and a new Decal, Player Banner, and Boost.Plus, look out for 2v2 Heatseeker LTM the same week, running from July 1 through July 5. In this mode, the ball seeks the net, and gains speed each time it's hit or hits the backboard. Think fast!A Summer Road Trip needs a roadmap. So, here's every stop you can expect once we hit the open road:Ford F-150 returns to celebrate the seasonJuly 1 - July 7Ford F-150 Red, White, & Boom Bundle in the Item ShopFord F-150 RLEFormation BFT DecalUnion Beams BoostFord of July Player BannerFord F-150 Player BannerFord F-150 RLE WheelsFord F-150 SE WheelsFord F-150 RLE BoostChairman DecalFord F-150 Engine AudioHeatseeker LTM Live (July 1 - July 5)2XP Weekend (July 1 - July 5)Celebrate Rocket League's Sixth Anniversary In StyleJuly 7Summer Formal Bundle in the Item Shop (July 7 only!)Octane Fancy Formal DecalFormal Fitter TopperFormal Four-Fours WheelsFancy Ferrule Antenna (Free Item)Knight Rider returns from a shadowy flight into a dangerous worldJuly 8 - July 14K.I.T.T. In the Item ShopK.I.T.T.K.I.T.T. WheelsK.I.T.T. BoostK.I.T.T. Gullwing TopperKnight Industries Player BannerKnight Rider Player BannerK.I.T.T. Engine AudioBeach Ball LTM Live (July 8 - July 12)Go Back To The Future in the DeLorean Time MachineJuly 15 - July 21DeLorean Time Machine in the Item ShopDeLorean Time MachineDeLorean Time Machine WheelsOutaTime BoostDeLorean Time Machine TrailDeLorean Time Machine Engine AudioHoverboard TopperMarty Jr. TopperDropshot Rumble LTM Live (July 15 - July 19)Must go faster! Jurassic World Is BackJuly 22 - July 28Jurassic World Bundle In The Item ShopJurassic Jeep WranglerT. rex Goal ExplosionJurassic Jeep Wrangler WheelsJurassic Park Player BannerJurassic World Player BannerMr DNA Player BannerJurassic Park Hard Hat TopperJurassic World AntennaJurassic Park AntennaInGen AntennaJurassic Jeep Wrangler Engine AudioJurassic Jeep Wrangler In The Item ShopT. Rex Goal Explosion In The Item ShopRocket Labs: Loophole LTM Live (July 22 - July 26)Instead of usual goals, try to score in holes in the floor!Be sure to drive through Rocket League Season 3 LIVE NOW! Play for free and enjoy the new Competitive Season, Weekly Challenges, and all-new Rocket Pass! Plus, get Rocket Pass Premium and immediately unlock the latest speed demon, Tyranno!We hope you enjoy this celebration of Summer. We'll see you on the Summer Road Trip!



