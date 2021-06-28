"Anyone Can Love And Be Loved": We're Feeling Love And Pride With Piera Van De Weil



The track, a gentle ballad with a backbone of steel, is specific to the LGBTQ+ community, reckons Piera, a proud member of that community herself, but applicable to anyone of any gender or sexuality who needs to hear the message that they are worthy of love, a message Piera has been trumpeting as part of her campaign to address mental health issues, especially within the LGBTQ+ world.



Having set up Stronger With Music, an organisation that aims to tackle mental health issues head on with the help of music, she aims to use 'Love Is Meant For You' to spread the joy during Pride month. And what a joyous thing it is! With a gentle guitar opening and a vocal style that sits somewhere around



Add a woman of incredible style who can roll around a beach in a white bikini and look as stunning as she does in a Florence-esque catsuit and shades and it's no wonder she's garnered fans as random and impressive as Jack Whitehall and Liz Callaway.



And with previous singles having raised money and awareness for causes as diverse and worthy as Bahamian hurricane relief and women and girls facing domestic violence, this Pride single comes not only with love but with a fierce message of solidarity from the LGBTQ+ community's newest - and hottest! - advocate. Number one immediately. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Anyone can love and be loved," says Piera of her track 'Love Is Meant For You', which she wanted to "ooze love, joy and Pride", especially for Pride month. Job done, we would say.The track, a gentle ballad with a backbone of steel, is specific to the LGBTQ+ community, reckons Piera, a proud member of that community herself, but applicable to anyone of any gender or sexuality who needs to hear the message that they are worthy of love, a message Piera has been trumpeting as part of her campaign to address mental health issues, especially within the LGBTQ+ world.Having set up Stronger With Music, an organisation that aims to tackle mental health issues head on with the help of music, she aims to use 'Love Is Meant For You' to spread the joy during Pride month. And what a joyous thing it is! With a gentle guitar opening and a vocal style that sits somewhere around Bebel Gilberto and Juliette Greco territory, it has 'instant classic' written all over it... and all through it.Add a woman of incredible style who can roll around a beach in a white bikini and look as stunning as she does in a Florence-esque catsuit and shades and it's no wonder she's garnered fans as random and impressive as Jack Whitehall and Liz Callaway.And with previous singles having raised money and awareness for causes as diverse and worthy as Bahamian hurricane relief and women and girls facing domestic violence, this Pride single comes not only with love but with a fierce message of solidarity from the LGBTQ+ community's newest - and hottest! - advocate. Number one immediately.



