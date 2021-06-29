Switchfoot Releases Music Video For New Single "fluorescent"





The "fluorescent" video delivers an alluring visual that emphasizes the song's profound theme. Visions of complementary orange and blue pull the viewer in while the



The song itself is a rock triumph in both audio and theme, comparing the futile attempts of an entrapped moth trying to reach a neon gas station sign with the failed, materialistic missions of mankind. "You lead me on with your pseudo sun//your light might not be all that bright but in the dark it feels so strong" singer Jon Foreman's vocals duet with the steady patter of cello, contrasting with the chorus' crunchy guitar riffs.



"fluorescent" is an enticing new effort off the forthcoming interrobang, which was recorded by



San Diego's alt rock quintet New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Switchfoot releases a vivid new music video for their single "fluorescent." Directed by Erick Frost, the visual follows last week's announcement of Switchfoot's new album interrobang, set for release on August 20 via Fantasy Records.The "fluorescent" video delivers an alluring visual that emphasizes the song's profound theme. Visions of complementary orange and blue pull the viewer in while the Switchfoot members perform their respective roles in the high energy, Tony Berg-produced track. A captivating technicolor ride, "fluorescent" bears testament to Switchfoot's retooled sound and image, which expertly marries '60s experimentalism and synth-driven new wave swagger.The song itself is a rock triumph in both audio and theme, comparing the futile attempts of an entrapped moth trying to reach a neon gas station sign with the failed, materialistic missions of mankind. "You lead me on with your pseudo sun//your light might not be all that bright but in the dark it feels so strong" singer Jon Foreman's vocals duet with the steady patter of cello, contrasting with the chorus' crunchy guitar riffs."fluorescent" is an enticing new effort off the forthcoming interrobang, which was recorded by Switchfoot in a burst of pent-up, mid-pandemic creativity throughout last year and into 2021. Brimming with child-like imagination and a futuristic mindset, the band reaches a bold new creative peak on interrobang, the 12th full-length album of the multi-platinum selling rock band's 20+ year career.San Diego's alt rock quintet Switchfoot has been continually breaking musical barriers in their 20+ career. They have sold almost 10 million copies worldwide of their eleven studio albums (including their 2003 double-platinum breakthrough 'The Beautiful Letdown' and 2009's Grammy Award-winning 'Hello Hurricane'), racked up a string of Alternative radio hit singles and have had songs in numerous TV shows and movies. They have also performed sold-out tours with over 5 million concert tickets sold in over 40 countries around the world. Switchfoot has raised millions of dollars to aid kids in their community through their BRO-AM Foundation. Their emotionally intelligent and uplifting brand of alternative rock has earned Switchfoot a devoted and loyal global fan base. Switchfoot is: Jon Foreman (vocals, guitar), Tim Foreman (bass), Jerome Fontamillas (keys, guitar), Drew Shirley (guitar) and Chad Butler (drums).



