Pom Pom Squad Comes To Life On Debut Album 'Death Of A Cheerleader', Out Now





"Death of a Cheerleader in many ways is a love letter, and an ode to how complex love in all forms can be. What started in the intimacy of the many bedrooms I have inhabited over the past few years has become something that feels expansive, and more ambitious than anything I've attempted before. I am so proud of this weird little world, and I'm so glad I got to build it with the help, support, and talent of everyone who left their handprint on it. " - Mia Berrin front person from Pom Pom Squad



Equal parts grimy garage rock authenticity and swirling cinematic flourishes, 'Death Of a Cheerleader' (produced by



'Death or A Cheerleader' is one of the most anticipated albums this summer with tracks such as "Lux" (a "galvanizing treatise on feminine awakening" - The Fader) and "Head Cheerleader" ("a phenomenal lesson in modern grunge" - Billboard) and "



Mia Berrin spent her childhood trying to find where she fit right in the world, looking to the pop culture icons on TV in hopes of finding an image she connected to. She connected with the films of John Waters and



With Shelby Keller (drums), Mari Alé Figeman (bass), and Alex Mercuri (guitar), Mia formed Pom Pom



But with the COVID pandemic changing the rules of how we all live, followed by the wave of protests against systemic racism and police brutality in the wake of the murder of



2021 TOUR DATES WITH BULLY

Aug 20 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Aug 21 - Atlanta, Ga @ The Earl

Aug 22 - Atlanta, Ga @ The Earl

Aug 23 - Durham, NC @ Motorco

Aug 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

Aug 27 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

Aug 28 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

Aug 29 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

Aug 30 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room - Colectivo on Prospect

Aug 31 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line



DATES WITH NADA SURF

Nov 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ WCL

Nov 4 - Millvale, PA @ Mr Small's

Nov 5 - Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse

Nov 6 - Montreal @ Cafe Campus

Nov 7 - Toronto @ Horseshoe Tavern

Nov 8 - Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag

Nov 9 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

Nov 11 - St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

Nov 13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Ctr

Nov 14 - Chicago, IL @

Nov 15 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Nov 16 - Baltimore, MD @ Otto Bar

Nov 17 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Nov 18 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Nov 19 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

Nov 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ MHOW (early show)



DEATH OF A CHEERLEADER TRACK LISTING

1. Soundcheck

2. Head Cheerleader

3. Crying

4. Second That

5. Cake

6. Lux

7. Crimson + Clover

8. Red With Love

9. Forever

10. Shame Reactions

11. Drunk Voicemail

12. This Couldn't Happen

13. Be Good

14. Thank You And Goodnight. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hailed as "one of the best album's in 2021 so far" by Stereogum and "2021's fiercest new album" by NYLON, Pom Pom Squad's long-awaited debut album 'Death of a Cheerleader' is out now via City Slang Records. This album is representative of a journey of self-discovery - particularly a journey dynamic frontperson Mia's Berrin's reckoning with the marginalized facets and nuances of her existence."Death of a Cheerleader in many ways is a love letter, and an ode to how complex love in all forms can be. What started in the intimacy of the many bedrooms I have inhabited over the past few years has become something that feels expansive, and more ambitious than anything I've attempted before. I am so proud of this weird little world, and I'm so glad I got to build it with the help, support, and talent of everyone who left their handprint on it. " - Mia Berrin front person from Pom Pom SquadEqual parts grimy garage rock authenticity and swirling cinematic flourishes, 'Death Of a Cheerleader' (produced by Sarah Tudzin of Illuminati Hotties and co-produced by Berrin herself) encourages listeners to be their own special kind of cheerleader while exploring the terrifying yet liberating topics of independent self-acceptance, smashing the white male patriarchy, being okay with not being okay, and fully embracing your own skin for the first time in your life. With Berrin at the creative helm, 'Death Of a Cheerleader' is a record for those struggling to find themselves and then shouting from the rooftops when they finally do.'Death or A Cheerleader' is one of the most anticipated albums this summer with tracks such as "Lux" (a "galvanizing treatise on feminine awakening" - The Fader) and "Head Cheerleader" ("a phenomenal lesson in modern grunge" - Billboard) and " Crying " ("A thrilling, new dark ballad about the Brooklyn musicians' relationships with depression and self-image" - Paper Mag).Mia Berrin spent her childhood trying to find where she fit right in the world, looking to the pop culture icons on TV in hopes of finding an image she connected to. She connected with the films of John Waters and David Lynch, loved the dark campiness found in Heathers, was in awe of the power of women like Courtney Love and Kathleen Hanna. Growing up as a female of color who would later in her life unearth and embrace her queerness, discussing and reconciling who she is with the perception of who people think she should be, has become a lifelong mission for Mia.With Shelby Keller (drums), Mari Alé Figeman (bass), and Alex Mercuri (guitar), Mia formed Pom Pom Squad in 2015 and took to the streets of NYC, cutting her teeth playing packed venues alongside the likes of Soccer Mommy, Pronoun and Adult Mom.But with the COVID pandemic changing the rules of how we all live, followed by the wave of protests against systemic racism and police brutality in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, Mia's world became more solitary, and she took this time of reflection to pay respect and homage to the people of color who helped lay the groundwork for the musician she is today. The likes of Sade, Billie Holiday, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, all ring a bell. All of these components throughout Mia's life have bonded together, fortifying a talent that for years has shaken NYC venues, and now is set to shake the world2021 TOUR DATES WITH BULLYAug 20 - Birmingham, AL @ SaturnAug 21 - Atlanta, Ga @ The EarlAug 22 - Atlanta, Ga @ The EarlAug 23 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music HallAug 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Off BroadwayAug 27 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty BottleAug 28 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty BottleAug 29 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty BottleAug 30 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room - Colectivo on ProspectAug 31 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine LineDATES WITH NADA SURFNov 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ WCLNov 4 - Millvale, PA @ Mr Small'sNov 5 - Northampton, MA @ Iron HorseNov 6 - Montreal @ Cafe CampusNov 7 - Toronto @ Horseshoe TavernNov 8 - Ferndale, MI @ Magic BagNov 9 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid SchemeNov 11 - St Louis, MO @ Old Rock HouseNov 13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural CtrNov 14 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia HallNov 15 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog ShopNov 16 - Baltimore, MD @ Otto BarNov 17 - Cambridge, MA @ The SinclairNov 18 - Burlington, VT @ Higher GroundNov 19 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle HallNov 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ MHOW (early show)DEATH OF A CHEERLEADER TRACK LISTING1. Soundcheck2. Head Cheerleader3. Crying4. Second That5. Cake6. Lux7. Crimson + Clover8. Red With Love9. Forever10. Shame Reactions11. Drunk Voicemail12. This Couldn't Happen13. Be Good14. Thank You And Goodnight.



