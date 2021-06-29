Mongolian Rock Band The HU Reveal Headlining Tour Dates



Earlier this month, the band was announced as part of Halestorm's headlining tour, making a fitting reunion with frontwoman Lzzy Hale, who collaborated with them on "Song of Women" from The HU's #1 debut album Gereg, released via Better Noise Music. Additionally, the band has been revealed as part of the line-ups in a series of high-profile U.S. festival dates later this year, including Austin City Limits, Outside Lands, Rocklahoma, Inkcarceration, and more.



In addition to their exciting return to live music, the band is celebrating their upcoming new music projects. Just last week, The HU were announced as part of the track listing for Metallica's Special 30th Anniversary 'Black Album' Reissue Covers Project, on which they cover the iconic group's song "Through the Never." They appear on the track listing alongside some of the biggest names in music - Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Yo-Yo Ma, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers,



The HU is also hard at work on the follow-up to their hugely successful debut album. Recorded in their homeland over the past year, the band's sophomore album is in progress and fans can expect to hear new music soon. The band will also give a special preview of the project with live performances of new songs on their forthcoming tour dates announced today. Just last month, the group gave an update from the studio to fans via a video on their YouTube channel. More news to be unveiled soon.



The HU Headlining North American Tour Dates:





















October 1 - Dallas, TX - The Hifi - Dallas

October 4 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

October 5 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

October 6 - New Orleans, LA - Republic New Orleans

October 12 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

October 13 - Chicago, IL - Park West

October 14 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater - Minneapolis

October 15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II (Downstairs

October 16 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

October 18 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

October 19 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

October 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Rockwell

October 21 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

October 23 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall - University of Calgary

October 24 - Edmonton, AB - The Midway Bar

October 26 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom

October 27 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

October 31 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

See full list of the band's upcoming live shows and ticket information at www.thehuofficial.com/tour-1



In 2019, an NPR story put a spotlight on "a band from Mongolia that blends the screaming guitars of heavy metal and traditional Mongolian guttural singing," accurately highlighting the cultural importance and unique musical identity of The HU. Founded in 2016 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, The HU, comprised of producer Dashka along with members Gala, Jaya, Temka, and Enkush, are a modern rock group rooted in the tradition of their homeland. The band's name translates to the Mongolian root word for human being, and their unique approach blends instruments like the Morin Khuur (horsehead fiddle), Tovshuur (Mongolian guitar), Tumur Khuur (jaw harp) and throat singing with contemporary sounds, creating a unique sonic profile that they call "Hunnu Rock."



Their debut album, 2019 's The Gereg, debuted at #1 on the World Album and Top New Artist Charts. With it, the band have accumulated over 250 million combined streams and video views to date and have received critical acclaim from the likes of Billboard, NPR, GQ, The Guardian, The Independent, Revolver, and even Sir



Proving their global appeal, The HU have sold out venues across the world in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, with scheduled festival appearances at Coachella, Lollapalooza, Download Festival, and more, creating a community of fans from all walks of life. They've quickly grabbed the attention of the industry, leading to collaborations with Jacoby Shaddix of



