Jennifer Hudson Reveals Official Tracklisting For Respect Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Increasing excitement for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in RESPECT, Academy Award-winning actress and GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist Jennifer Hudson shares the tracklisting for the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to RESPECT. She breathes new life into 17 Aretha classics, paying homage to the "Queen of Soul" with each recording.Hudson shared the announcement on her social platforms last night following her appearance at the 2021 BET Awards where she gave tribute to Aretha Franklin. Check out the full tracklisting below.She set the stage for the Soundtrack with the new original "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)"—co-written with 4-time GRAMMY Award winner, Kennedy Center Honoree, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductee Carole King (marking their first collaboration) and Jamie Hartman [Lewis Capaldi, Christina Aguilera]. GRAMMY Award-winning Black Eyed Peas co-founder and mega-producer will.i.am produced the track.Right out of the gate, it garnered widespread critical acclaim. In addition to plugs from Billboard, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and more, Vulture raved, "Jennifer Hudson's new song is going to sound so good over the Aretha biopic credits." It also recently impacted radio.Hudson was notably handpicked by Franklin to portray her in the film from MGM, which opens in theatres nationwide on August 13th. The soundtrack will be available on the same day.Tracklisting:There Is A Fountain Filled With BloodAc-cent-tchu-ate The PositiveNature BoyI Never Loved A Man (The Way I Loved You)Do Right Woman, Do Right ManDr. FeelgoodRespectSweet Sweet Baby (Since You've Been Gone)Ain't No Way(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural WomanChain of FoolsThinkTake My Hand, Precious LordSpanish HarlemI Say A Little Prayer for YouPrecious MemoriesAmazing GraceHere I Am (Singing My Way Home)



