Jennifer Hudson Reveals Official Tracklisting For Respect Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Increasing excitement for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin
in RESPECT, Academy Award-winning actress and GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist Jennifer Hudson
shares the tracklisting for the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
to RESPECT. She breathes new life into 17 Aretha classics, paying homage to the "Queen of Soul" with each recording.
Hudson shared the announcement on her social platforms last night following her appearance at the 2021 BET Awards where she gave tribute to Aretha Franklin. Check out the full tracklisting below.
She set the stage for the Soundtrack
with the new original "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)"—co-written with 4-time GRAMMY Award winner, Kennedy Center Honoree, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductee Carole King
(marking their first collaboration) and Jamie Hartman [Lewis Capaldi, Christina
Aguilera]. GRAMMY Award-winning Black
Eyed Peas co-founder and mega-producer will.i.am produced the track.
Right out of the gate, it garnered widespread critical acclaim. In addition to plugs from Billboard, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and more, Vulture raved, "Jennifer Hudson's new song is going to sound so good over the Aretha biopic credits." It also recently impacted radio.
Hudson was notably handpicked by Franklin
to portray her in the film from MGM, which opens in theatres nationwide on August 13th. The soundtrack will be available on the same day.
Tracklisting:
There Is A Fountain Filled With Blood
Ac-cent-tchu-ate The Positive
Nature Boy
I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Loved You)
Do Right Woman, Do Right Man
Dr. Feelgood
Respect
Sweet Sweet Baby (Since You've Been Gone)
Ain't No Way
(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural
Woman
Chain of Fools
Think
Take My Hand, Precious Lord
Spanish Harlem
I Say A Little
Prayer for You
Precious Memories
Amazing Grace
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)