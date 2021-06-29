Gareth Evans' "Havoc" Rounds Out Cast





Gareth Evans recently signed an exclusive deal with Netflix to produce and direct films for the studio for the next several years. Havoc will be the first feature under the new creative partnership. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cast: Timothy Olyphant, Jessie Mei Li, Yeo Yann Yann, Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Sunny Pang, and UFC mixed martial artist Michelle Waterson will star alongside previously announced Tom Hardy and Forest WhitakerWriter and Director: Gareth EvansProducers: Gareth Evans for One More One Productions, Ed Talfan for Severn Screen, Aram Tertzakian for XYZ Films; Tom HardyLogline: After a drug deal gone wrong, a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician's estranged son, while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.Gareth Evans recently signed an exclusive deal with Netflix to produce and direct films for the studio for the next several years. Havoc will be the first feature under the new creative partnership.



