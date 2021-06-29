Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Movies and TV 29/06/2021

Gareth Evans' "Havoc" Rounds Out Cast


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cast: Timothy Olyphant, Jessie Mei Li, Yeo Yann Yann, Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Sunny Pang, and UFC mixed martial artist Michelle Waterson will star alongside previously announced Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker

Writer and Director: Gareth Evans

Producers: Gareth Evans for One More One Productions, Ed Talfan for Severn Screen, Aram Tertzakian for XYZ Films; Tom Hardy

Logline: After a drug deal gone wrong, a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician's estranged son, while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.

Gareth Evans recently signed an exclusive deal with Netflix to produce and direct films for the studio for the next several years. Havoc will be the first feature under the new creative partnership.






