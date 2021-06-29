Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 29/06/2021

Love The Hate Release Official Music Video For Upcoming Single, "Solid Ground"!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mobile, AL based Heavy Rock band LOVE THE HATE has released the dark, modern official music video for their upcoming, brutal new single, "Solid Ground." Directed and filmed by Thomas Crane of KillDevil Films (Saliva, Todd La Torre [Queensryche], Eve to Adam), "Solid Ground" features Kristi Craft and Billy Culbertson.

"'Solid Ground' deals with the familiar feelings of heartbreak, loneliness, and uncertainty in moving on in the wake of a toxic relationship." - Love The Hate

Catch LOVE THE HATE Live:
07/02 @ Cockeyed Charlies w/Silent Trust - Mobile, AL
07/03 @ Anxiety Fest Mississippi - Biloxi - MS
09/03 @ OnyxFest The Third - Jacksonville, FL
09/24 @ Daphne Civic Center - Daphne, AL.






