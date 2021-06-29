Sophisticated Pop Trio Karmacoda Shares Video For The Enigmatic Single 'Feels'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Award-winning pop trio KARMACODA are sharing their video for 'Feels', the single is taken from their upcoming album Slow Down, Melt and Catch
Fire which will be released on the 2nd July via Sola Musa Music. The trio has received support from the likes of CLASH Magazine, Hotpress, CelebMix, Son Of Marketing, and Irish National
radio RTÉ 2XM's Dan Hegarty, to name a few. The video for their single 'Make Me The One' won two 2021 Hermes Creative Awards (Platinum) and Unglued music video (Gold). In total, KARMACODA has gained just under 650 000 plays across streaming platforms and have had their creations placed in several film and TV scores.
The team is composed of Jessica
Ford (vocals), founding member Brett
Crockett (aka B. on vocals and producer) and Japanese-American multi-instrumentalist Eric Matsuno (bass and other unique elements). B., originally from Chicago, is currently based in San Francisco along with the rest of the band. Jessica
spent 10 years living in Nashville, TN. While creating their otherworldly music, KARMACODA, turn to the variegated likes of Massive
Attack, Radiohead, Florence And The Machine and Gotye. Between the lead singer's stunning vocals and the sophisticated production style, the album calls to a unique combination of Massive
Attack, Radiohead, Frank Ocean, Glass Animals
plus Sia, Adele, Hope Sandoval and Alicia Keys.
This latest video release is the last offering before the trio unveils their longly anticipated album Slow Down, Melt and Catch
Fire. Directed by Gianfranco Bichine who also directed the 'Make Me The One' video, the overall atmosphere is dramatic and sophisticated with its minimal monochrome aesthetic. Vocalist Jessica
Ford convinces us that she is in mental anguish with emotionally piercing body language nonetheless she gives an ethereal performance throughout.
Slow Down, Melt and Catch
Fire Tracklist
1. Dream
On
2. We Know Just What To Do
3. Make Me The One
4. Lo-Fi Girl
5. Deep (Three)
6. Feels
7. Traps
8. Departure
9. Stay
10. Never
11. How I Feel
12. Not Afraid
13. Becoming One
14. Burn