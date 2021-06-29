Sophisticated Pop Trio Karmacoda Shares Video For The Enigmatic Single 'Feels'





The team is composed of



This latest video release is the last offering before the trio unveils their longly anticipated album Slow Down, Melt and



Slow Down, Melt and

1.

2. We Know Just What To Do

3. Make Me The One

4. Lo-Fi Girl

5. Deep (Three)

6. Feels

7. Traps

8. Departure

9. Stay

10. Never

11. How I Feel

12. Not Afraid

13. Becoming One

14. Burn New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award-winning pop trio KARMACODA are sharing their video for 'Feels', the single is taken from their upcoming album Slow Down, Melt and Catch Fire which will be released on the 2nd July via Sola Musa Music. The trio has received support from the likes of CLASH Magazine, Hotpress, CelebMix, Son Of Marketing, and Irish National radio RTÉ 2XM's Dan Hegarty, to name a few. The video for their single 'Make Me The One' won two 2021 Hermes Creative Awards (Platinum) and Unglued music video (Gold). In total, KARMACODA has gained just under 650 000 plays across streaming platforms and have had their creations placed in several film and TV scores.The team is composed of Jessica Ford (vocals), founding member Brett Crockett (aka B. on vocals and producer) and Japanese-American multi-instrumentalist Eric Matsuno (bass and other unique elements). B., originally from Chicago, is currently based in San Francisco along with the rest of the band. Jessica spent 10 years living in Nashville, TN. While creating their otherworldly music, KARMACODA, turn to the variegated likes of Massive Attack, Radiohead, Florence And The Machine and Gotye. Between the lead singer's stunning vocals and the sophisticated production style, the album calls to a unique combination of Massive Attack, Radiohead, Frank Ocean, Glass Animals plus Sia, Adele, Hope Sandoval and Alicia Keys.This latest video release is the last offering before the trio unveils their longly anticipated album Slow Down, Melt and Catch Fire. Directed by Gianfranco Bichine who also directed the 'Make Me The One' video, the overall atmosphere is dramatic and sophisticated with its minimal monochrome aesthetic. Vocalist Jessica Ford convinces us that she is in mental anguish with emotionally piercing body language nonetheless she gives an ethereal performance throughout.Slow Down, Melt and Catch Fire Tracklist1. Dream On2. We Know Just What To Do3. Make Me The One4. Lo-Fi Girl5. Deep (Three)6. Feels7. Traps8. Departure9. Stay10. Never11. How I Feel12. Not Afraid13. Becoming One14. Burn



